Great Lakes Brewing Co. Oktoberfest Returns, Brewery Sponsors Cleveland Oktoberfest

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Great Lakes Brewing Co. (GLBC) announces the return of seasonal favorite Oktoberfest, available now in cans, bottles, and draft.

Often lauded as an American-brewed benchmark of the style, GLBC’s Oktoberfest is a malty, toasty seasonal lager brewed with a blend of Munich and Caramel malts, and is 6.5% alcohol by volume. Great Lakes Brewing Co. Oktoberfest is available now throughout the brewery’s distribution footprint in 6-Pack Bottles, 12-Pack Bottles, 12-Pack Cans, and Draft.

Beer Details:

Flavor: Prost! Our take on this classic German style is a real malt party, packed with toasty autumnal flavors perfect for hearty hoisting.

ABV: 6.5%

Packages: 6-Pack Bottles, 12-Pack Bottles, 12-Pack Cans, Draft

Release: Seasonal, August

In addition to the seasonal release of Oktoberfest, Great Lakes Brewing Co. is proud to return as the official second weekend sponsor of Cleveland Oktoberfest, taking place September 8 – 9 at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. As the featured beer sponsor for the 2nd weekend, GLBC will serve a variety of draft offerings like the award-winning Oktoberfest throughout the entire fairground. GLBC beer will be available in the event’s Craft Bier Hall both weekends, and the brewery is proud to once again sponsor the event’s Great Lakes 5K Bier Run & One Mile Walk on September 4, benefiting University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.

About Great Lakes Brewing Co.

Great Lakes Brewing Co. (GLBC) is Ohio’s original craft brewery, founded in 1988 by brothers Patrick and Daniel Conway in Cleveland, Ohio. Now celebrating its 35th anniversary, GLBC is independent and employee-owned, and serves 14 states and Washington, D.C. with its award-winning portfolio of fresh, flavorful, and innovative crafted beverages including Vibacious Double IPA, Hazecraft Hazy IPA, Dortmunder Gold Lager, and a robust selection of seasonal and limited release offerings.

For More Information:

https://www.greatlakesbrewing.com/