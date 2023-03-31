Great Lakes Brewing Co. Launches SunSail Hard Tea

CLEVELAND —Great Lakes Brewing Company (GLBC) announces the release of SunSail Hard Tea, launching this April across all markets in two varieties.

SunSail Hard Tea, crafted with a hint of lemon, debuts in 12 oz. Can 6-Packs and 19.2 oz. Cans. SunSail Peach Hard Tea launches in 12 oz. Can 6-Packs. Both varieties will be available year-round beginning in April.

SunSail Hard Teas are crafted with fruit, natural flavors, and sugar. Each tea is 5.0% ABV and has 120 calories and just 3.4 grams of sugar per 12 oz. serving. SunSail Hard Teas are uncarbonated, bringing the flavor and feel of real brewed tea with a hint of sweetness to each colorful can.

While the brewery has already introduced several new products in 2023 including the new Vibacious Double IPA, Kickaround POG Tart, and Hop Madness Variety Pack, SunSail Hard Tea represents a new era of innovation beyond beer.

Chief Operating Officer Steven Pauwels brought his beverage innovation experience to the development and production of SunSail Hard Tea to expand the brewery’s portfolio beyond beer. “Our goal is always to make the most delicious and consistently crafted beverages, and SunSail is no exception. It took several months of development to craft this very drinkable and flavorful tea. We’re excited to introduce a fresh new side of Great Lakes to the market.”

SunSail Hard Tea begins launching across the brewery’s entire distribution footprint beginning April 3. Both varieties are now available in the GLBC gift shop.

###

About Great Lakes Brewing Co.:

Great Lakes Brewing Co. (GLBC) is Ohio’s original craft brewery, founded in 1988 by brothers Patrick and Daniel Conway in Cleveland, Ohio. Now celebrating its 35th anniversary, GLBC is independent and employee-owned, and serves 14 states and Washington, D.C. with its award-winning portfolio of fresh, flavorful, and innovative crafted beverages including Dortmunder Gold® Lager, Vibacious® Double IPA, TropiCoastal® TropicalIPA, and a robust selection of seasonal and limited release offerings.