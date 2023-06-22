Great Lakes Brewing Co. Launches Limited Rocket Pop Hard Seltzer

Limited Edition 6-Packs Launching in Gift Shop, Select Ohio Retailers

CLEVELAND, Jun. 22, 2023— Great Lakes Brewing Co. (GLBC) announces new limited edition release Rocket Pop Hard Seltzer.

A craft hard seltzer inspired by the classic summertime treat, Rocket Pop Hard Seltzer launches this June in 6-Pack Cans at the GLBC gift shop and select retailers throughout Ohio.

In a year of innovation, Rocket Pop Hard Seltzer marks GLBC’s return to small batch can releases. With a red, white, and blue striped 12 oz. Can design reminiscent of the classic frozen confection, the playfully fruity and effervescent Rocket Pop Hard Seltzer is just 5.0% ABV.

Developed by GLBC Chief Operating Officer Steven Pauwels, Rocket Pop Hard Seltzer debuted as a pilot beverage in the GLBC brewpub this spring. Rocket Pop Hard Seltzer releases in package on the heels of the brewery’s latest year-round “beyond beer” offering, SunSail Hard Teas, which launched this April in Original and Peach Flavors across the entire distribution footprint. Rocket Pop Hard Seltzer is a highly limited seasonal release, exclusive to the GLBC gift shop and select Ohio markets beginning in June.

Rocket Pop Hard Seltzer releases in 12 oz. Can 6-Packs at the GLBC gift shop on Friday, June 23, along with select Ohio retailers. Customers should be on the lookout for Rocket Pop Hard Seltzer and future small batch can releases in the coming months.

