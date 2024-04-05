Great Lakes Brewing Co. Introduces Strawberry Pineapple Wheat

CLEVELAND— Great Lakes Brewing Co. (GLBC) announces the release of new seasonal Strawberry Pineapple Wheat.Strawberry Pineapple Wheat replaces 2023’s successful seasonal Cran Orange Wheat this April, remaining on draft and in 6-Pack Cans for spring and summer before Cran Orange Wheat returns once again in September. Brewed with strawberry and pineapple juice concentrate and natural flavors, the 5.5% ABV Wheat Ale packs a flavorful punch perfectly crafted for sunnier days. Its brightly colored packaging reflects this seasonality and the expression of the bright fruits within.

The innovation behind Cran Orange Wheat and its early success inspired GLBC Chief Operating Officer Steven Pauwels and team to tinker with more seasonally fitting flavors and expand their fruited wheat line.

“We know craft drinkers are looking for bold flavors, and they showed us this by embracing Cran Orange Wheat in its first year. Our team experimented with that base brew and landed on the perfect combination of fruit flavors for warm weather. Rotating this line helps us reach new drinkers and keep our portfolio fresh and innovative year-round,” said Pauwels.

Strawberry Pineapple Wheat is the latest in GLBC’s rotating seasonal selection of fruited brews, joining fan favoriteMexican Lager with Lime(April) and Kickaround POG Tart(June, Limited). It releases in 6- Pack 12 oz. Cans and Draft in April, and appears in the Summer Edition of GLBC’s Gimme Five! Variety Pack.

