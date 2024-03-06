Great Lakes Brewing Co. Introduces Juicy Vibacious Double IPA

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Great Lakes Brewing Co. (GLBC) announces the release of Juicy Vibacious Double IPA, coming year-round to 6-Pack 12 oz. Cans, 19.2 oz. Cans, and Draft beginning early March.

Building upon the success of 2023 release Vibacious Double IPA, GLBC’s first Vibacious line extension is 9.5% alcohol by volume and features a blend of real citrus and natural fruit flavors, giving Juicy Vibacious an even brighter and juicier flavor profile.

Vibacious Double IPA was ranked as the #7 overall new craft brand of 2023 per Circana data, making it one of GLBC’s most successful innovation stories to date. The brewery looks to continue building the Vibacious brand with Juicy Vibacious.

“A juicy version of GLBC’s most successful innovation in years will only elevate both brands,” says Chris Brown, GLBC Chief Commercial Officer. “The liquid screams juicy. It’s everything the consumer loves about Vibacious, with even more flavor. Very few times do sequels outdo the original, but we believe Juicy is poised to not only grow the Vibacious family, but match or beat the 2023 Vibacious debut.”

Juicy Vibacious Double IPA follows the launch of new Midwest IPAin the brewery’s evolving year-round IPA portfolio. It debuts in the GLBC gift shop this February before releasing in all GLBC markets starting in early March

About Great Lakes Brewing Co.

Great Lakes Brewing Co. (GLBC) is Ohio’s original craft brewery, founded in 1988 by brothers Patrick and Daniel Conway in Cleveland, Ohio. GLBC is independent and employee-owned, and serves 14 states and Washington, D.C. with its award-winning portfolio of fresh, flavorful, and innovative crafted beverages including Vibacious Double IPA, Midwest IPA, Dortmunder Gold Lager, and a robust selection of seasonal and limited release offerings.

For More Information:

https://www.greatlakesbrewing.com/