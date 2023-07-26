Great Lakes Brewing Co. Celebrates 35 Years With Beer Releases, Merch, Special Event

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Great Lakes Brewing Co. (GLBC) celebrates 35 years of independent craft brewing with a series of releases, events, and merchandise. In its 35th year GLBC celebrates its legacy as an employee-owned top 20 American craft brewery.

Celebrating in style, GLBC will release a limited edition Barrel Aged Imperial Amber. Inspired byEliot Ness Amber Lager, one of the brewery’s two original recipes, the 12.1% beer is aged in Bulleit Bourbon barrels and releases in foil-stamped 4-Pack Bottles throughout GLBC’s footprint beginning September 11, just after the brewery’s official anniversary on September 6.



Starting in August, customers throughout GLBC’s distribution footprint will find limited edition retro blue, gold, and white 6-Packs of Dortmunder Gold Lager bottles, featuring the original 6-Pack design and vintage logo from GLBC’s early distribution days.



Fans will find a limited series of “throwback” merchandise including a baseball cap, hoodie, jacket, stemmed glass, and more, starting August 4. The collection can be found at GLBC’s onsite gift shop and at store.greatlakesbrewing.com/anniversary-collection. Fans will have a chance to win pieces from the collection via the brewery’s #glbcsummer social media contest during the month of August.



The GLBC brewpub hosts a 35th Anniversary party on Saturday, August 19. A favorite pub exclusive will be on tap along with a day of family-friendly fun including caricatures and balloon art, treats from Brewnuts and Mason’s Creamery, a DJ set, a vinyl pop-up shop featuring local record stores, and more! Guests can shop from the brewery’s 35th collection and more with a pint in hand. The 35th anniversary party is free and open to the public. Details subject to change.

About Great Lakes Brewing Co.

Great Lakes Brewing Co. (GLBC) is Ohio’s original craft brewery, founded in 1988 by brothers Patrick and Daniel Conway in Cleveland, Ohio. Now celebrating its 35th anniversary, GLBC is independent and employee-owned, and serves 14 states and Washington, D.C. with its award-winning portfolio of fresh, flavorful, and innovative crafted beverages including Vibacious Double IPA, Hazecraft Hazy IPA, Dortmunder Gold Lager, and a robust selection of seasonal and limited release offerings.

