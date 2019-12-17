Great Lakes Brewing Co. Announces 2020 Lineup, New Cans

CLEVELAND — Great Lakes Brewing Company (GLBC) announces a fresh lineup for 2020 including Dortmunder Gold Lager, Great Lakes IPA, and Mexican Lager with Lime in cans, plus two new Legendary Series offerings and a new Limited Release bottle series.

DORTMUNDER GOLD LAGER FINALLY AVAILABLE IN CANS, WITH A REFRESHED LABEL

GLBC’s award-winning flagship Dortmunder Gold Lager will make its long-awaited year-round canned debut in 6-Pack 12 oz. Cans, 12-Pack 12 oz. Cans, and 16 oz. Cans beginning Q2, 2020. Both can and bottle will sport new artwork celebrating Dortmunder Gold’s winning legacy, balanced crowd-pleasing flavor, and Cleveland roots. ABV: 5.8%; ABV: 30

GREAT LAKES IPA, MEXICAN LAGER WITH LIME RELEASING IN CANS

Also available for the first time in cans is GLBC’s newest year-round, Great Lakes IPA. A bright, citrusy, dry-hopped American IPA originally released in 2019 in celebration of the brewery’s ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) announcement, Great Lakes IPA will be available in 6-Pack 12 oz. Cans and 12-Pack 12 oz. Cans beginning in Q2, 2020. ABV: 6.5%; IBU: 50

GLBC’s Mexican Lager with Lime became an instant hit when it debuted as part of 2019’s Small Batch Can Series. Brewed with real lime peel and purée, it will be available as a Seasonal in Q2, in redesigned 6-Pack 12 oz. Cans and 12-Pack 12 oz. Cans. ABV: 5.4%; IBU: 20

BIERWOLF DUNKELWEIZEN AND SIREN SHORES PASSION FRUIT SAISON JOIN LEGENDARY SERIES 4-PACKS

In 2020, two new beers will join GLBC’s Legendary Series, which pairs mythological stories with premium styles and ingredients:

Bierwolf Dunkelweizen (January)

Cold brew coffee, chocolate, and orange peel creep deep into the heart of this German-style Dunkelweizen, transforming a once traditional brew into a hauntingly decadent hybrid. ABV: 6.6%; IBU: 25

Siren Shores Passion Fruit Saison (May)

Ahoy, weary sailor! Heed the call of the North Coast’s “inland seas” and plunge into an effervescent maelstrom of sweet passion fruit, zesty spices, and tempting tropical fruit aromas. ABV: 6.9%; IBU: 15

NEW LIMITED RELEASE BOTTLE SERIES CELEBRATES FRESH STYLES, INGREDIENTS

In addition to GLBC’s storied seasonal lineup, a trio of new limited release bottles will join the portfolio. This fresh series of unique, one-off releases brings the GLBC brewpub’s experimental spirit to colorful 6-Packs and Draft throughout the GLBC distribution footprint. Hazy IPA (March), Lemon Hefeweizen (April), and SMASH IPA (June) will launch this new series in 2020.

GREAT LAKES BREWING CO. 2020 RELEASE CALENDAR:

YEAR-ROUND BOTTLES:

Dortmunder Gold Lager

Eliot Ness Amber Lager

Holy Moses White Ale

Burning River Pale Ale

Great Lakes IPA

Commodore Perry IPA

Edmund Fitzgerald Porter

CANS:

Dortmunder Gold Lager (6-Pack 12 oz. Cans, 12-Pack 12 oz. Cans, 16 oz. Cans; Year-Round, releasing Q2, 2020)

Great Lakes IPA (6-Pack 12 oz. Cans, 12-Pack 12 oz. Cans; Year-Round, releasing Q2, 2020)

Mexican Lager with Lime (6-Pack 12 oz. Cans, 12-Pack 12 oz. Cans; Seasonal, available Q2, 2020)

SEASONAL BOTTLES:

JANUARY: Conway’s Irish Ale (6-Pack, 12-Pack, Draft)

Conway’s Irish Ale (6-Pack, 12-Pack, Draft) JANUARY: Bierwolf Dunkelweizen ( NEW! Legendary Series 4-Pack, Draft)

Bierwolf Dunkelweizen ( Legendary Series 4-Pack, Draft) MARCH: Chillwave Double IPA (Legendary Series 4-Pack, Draft)

Chillwave Double IPA (Legendary Series 4-Pack, Draft) MARCH: Hazy IPA ( NEW! Limited Release Series 6-Pack, Draft)

Hazy IPA ( Limited Release Series 6-Pack, Draft) APRIL: Lemon Hefeweizen ( NEW! Limited Release Series 6-Pack, Draft)

Lemon Hefeweizen ( Limited Release Series 6-Pack, Draft) MAY: Siren Shores Passion Fruit Saison ( NEW! Legendary Series 4-Pack, Draft)

Siren Shores Passion Fruit Saison ( Legendary Series 4-Pack, Draft) JUNE: SMASH IPA ( NEW! Limited Release Series 6-Pack, Draft)

SMASH IPA ( Limited Release Series 6-Pack, Draft) JULY: Lake Erie Monster Imperial IPA (Legendary Series 4-Pack, Draft)

Lake Erie Monster Imperial IPA (Legendary Series 4-Pack, Draft) AUGUST: Oktoberfest (6-Pack, 12-Pack, Draft)

Oktoberfest (6-Pack, 12-Pack, Draft) SEPTEMBER: Nosferatu Imperial Red Ale (Legendary Series 4-Pack, Draft)

Nosferatu Imperial Red Ale (Legendary Series 4-Pack, Draft) OCTOBER: Ohio City Oatmeal Stout (6-Pack, 12-Pack, Draft)

Ohio City Oatmeal Stout (6-Pack, 12-Pack, Draft) NOVEMBER: Christmas Ale (6-Pack, 12-Pack, Draft)

Christmas Ale (6-Pack, 12-Pack, Draft) NOVEMBER: Blackout Stout (Legendary Series 4-Pack)

About Great Lakes Brewing Co.:

Great Lakes Brewing Company (GLBC) was founded in 1988 by brothers Patrick and Daniel Conway in Cleveland, Ohio. Independent and employee-owned, GLBC is known for its award-winning portfolio of fresh, balanced, and flavorful beers with names and artwork that tell stories of the Great Lakes region. Since its founding, GLBC has remained a principle-centered brewery with a “triple bottom line” philosophy, balancing financial responsibility with social and environmental responsibility.