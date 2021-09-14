Great Divide Unveils New Denver Pale Ale Art and Announces Denver Pale Ale Foundation

DENVER – Great Divide Brewing Co. is thrilled to reveal the latest creation in the Denver Pale Ale Artist Series. The sixth edition features art by Denver-artist Bobby Windauer and highlights the mindset of lending a helping hand—human or cryptozoologic.

“While staying true to my work, I wanted the spirits of giving back, Colorado’s natural beauty, and Great Divide’s radness to shine through,” explained artist, Bobby Windauer. “To me, nothing speaks to craft beer culture more than that intersection of setting and solid community. This was such a fun project to work through!”

The new art ushers in the next phase in Great Divide’s history of charitable giving. Over the years, the Denver brewery has donated more than $500,000 to various nonprofit organizations. Through monetary and in-kind sponsorships and donations, the brewery has forged strong relationships with some of the city and state’s most laudable nonprofit organizations.

“Ever since Great Divide opened in 1994, the community has given to us by supporting the brewery and we have always supported the community in return,” said Founder and President, Brian Dunn. “We have a long history of giving back and starting our own foundation now provides us with the ability to direct funds to Denver focused organizations that are aligned with our internal culture”

By harnessing the power of the people and beer that define Great Divide, the mission of the 501c3 Denver Pale Ale Foundation will be to support Colorado-based nonprofits and initiatives that are important to the brewery and surrounding community. Those organizations will generally fall into four buckets: Hunger Relief & Homelessness, Community & Environmental Stewardship, Education & At-Risk Youth, and The Arts.

The Foundation will be funded primarily through the sale of Denver Pale Ale though it will also be a vehicle for other fundraising efforts. Great Divide will pledge $1 from every Denver Pale Ale case equivalent sold in Colorado along with a portion of proceeds from taproom Denver Pale Ale sales to the foundation retroactive to September 1, 2021.

The application process will open this month and the first beneficiary will be selected at the beginning of 2022.

About Great Divide Brewing Co.

Founded in 1994, Great Divide Brewing Company is?Denver’s oldest and largest packaging brewery and?one of the most decorated breweries in America, recognized for brewing some of the globe’s most balanced yet assertive and flavorful beers. These beers have landed an impressive amount of acclaim, earning 18 Great American Beer Festival Medals, five World Beer Cup Awards and 14 spots on Beer Advocate’s “Top Rated Beers: Colorado” (2015). Here at Great Divide, Bold Character?isn’t just a catchphrase. It’s the philosophy behind what we brew, how we think and what we believe.

For More Information:

https://greatdivide.com