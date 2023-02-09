Great Divide to Release Hazy Hercules Imperial IPA in 19.2 oz. Format

DENVER –Hot on the heels of Great Divide Brewing Co.’s re-formulated Imperial IPA comes the first extension to the Hercules Imperial IPA family in the form of HAZY Hercules Imperial IPA. Like its predecessor Hercules—a fan-favorite that returned, in September with a new look and taste—Hazy Hercules will also be 9.5% ABV and available exclusively as a 19.2oz single-serve can.

“We were extremely proud of how the new Hercules Imperial IPA tasted and were eager to extend the Hercules brand family,” said Marketing Manager, Matt Sandy. “Based on the popularity of our year-round Hazy IPA we knew our brewing team would knock a New England-style version of Hercules Imperial IPA out of the park…and they did pretty much first shot.”

Brewed with Amarillo, Cascade, Mandarina Bavaria and Chinook hops, “Hazy Herc” is tropical leaning and complements the reformulated Hercules Imperial IPA recipe which toned down the bitterness and maltiness of the original version in favor of a lighter mouthfeel and more approachable drinking experience.

Hercules was part of the original Great Divide Brewing Co. Maverick Series first released in 2003. The beer remained in the Denver brewery’s portfolio for nearly two decades before changing consumer tastes necessitated a new path.

“Don’t be surprised to see additional versions of Hercules Imperial IPA roll out in the near future,” added Sandy. “We’ve had a lot of fun brainstorming flavors and styles that will enhance this series.

Hazy Hercules Imperial IPA 19.2oz cans will be available starting in February.

About Great Divide Brewing Co.

Founded in 1994, Great Divide Brewing Company is Denver’s oldest and largest packaging brewery and one of the most decorated breweries in America, recognized for brewing some of the globe’s most balanced yet assertive and flavorful beers. These beers have landed an impressive amount of acclaim, earning 18 Great American Beer Festival Medals, five World Beer Cup Awards and 14 spots on Beer Advocate’s “Top Rated Beers: Colorado” (2015). Here at Great Divide, Bold Character isn’t just a catchphrase. It’s the philosophy behind what we brew, how we think and what we believe. For more information visit www.greatdivide.com.