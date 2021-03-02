Great Divide Brewing Co. Releases Low-Calorie, Lower-ABV Fastpack IPA

99 calorie, 4% ABV moderately hazy IPA brewed to complement an active lifestyle

DENVER – Great Divide Brewing Co. is excited to release the brewery’s first widely available entry into the low-calorie, low-ABV category with Fastpack IPA. Brewed with the outdoor enthusiast in mind, Fastpack IPA clocks in at 4% ABV with 99 calories.

“With Fastpack, we wanted to address a gap in our portfolio while also appealing to an emerging segment of beer drinkers,” said Sales & Marketing Director, Kirk Simpson. “However, we knew this beer had to meet the high bar we’ve set for Great Divide hop-forward offerings such as Hazy IPA, Car Camper Hazy Pale Ale and Titan IPA. Fastpack IPA is an India Pale Ale first and foremost. That it also happens to be low-cal and low-ABV speaks to the ingenuity of our brewing team.”

Highlighted by a generous addition of Cashmere hops – alongside Simcoe and Chinook – Fastpack IPA offers a fruit cocktail of citrus, peach and other stone fruits with lively hints of white wine.

“Session and low-cal beers have always had a bit of a stigma against them,” explained Innovation Brewer, Tony Rau. “They typically can be watery or have a very thin mouthfeel. By changing the base of the recipe to include some more protein heavy malts, it has allowed us to find a middle ground of maintaining a full mouthfeel while keeping the calories and carbs down. At the end of the day, we made a low-cal IPA that drinks like a normal IPA, just with fewer calories and less guilt!”

Fastpack IPA draws its name from the activity that combines long-distance trail running and ultralight backpacking. The packaging is eye-catching, capturing a fastpacker in mid-adventure. Fastpack IPA will be available across Great Divide’s distribution footprint on draft and as a 12 oz. 6-pack starting in March.

About Great Divide Brewing Co.

Founded in 1994, Great Divide Brewing Company is Denver’s oldest and largest packaging brewery and one of the most decorated breweries in America, recognized for brewing some of the globe’s most balanced yet assertive and flavorful beers. These beers have landed an impressive amount of acclaim, earning 18 Great American Beer Festival Medals, five World Beer Cup Awards and 14 spots on Beer Advocate’s “Top Rated Beers: Colorado” (2015). Here at Great Divide, Bold Character isn’t just a catchphrase. It’s the philosophy behind what we brew, how we think and what we believe. For more information visit www.greatdivide.com.