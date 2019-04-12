Grand Teton Brewing Announces Rebrand

VICTOR, Idaho – Grand Teton Brewing Company, known throughout the West for their exceptional craft brews, has announced a company rebrand.

Since holding brewery license no. 1 in Wyoming, Grand Teton Brewing, now located in Idaho, strives for quality of beer and quality in life. This family-owned business is refreshing its brand image with a completely new look. “Craft beer has stampeded across the country and it’s time we let our creativity and experience shine for everyone to see,” says sales director Caleb Guerber.

Justas Grand Teton Brewing’s former branding brought them successfully through their first 30 years, they expect the new brand, a young core leadership and employee team and their new beer portfolio to propel them forward. “We wanted to ensure our new branding points clearly toward where we are going while paying homage to our roots,” said operations director Chris Furbacher.

For this major undertaking, Grand Teton Brewing hired Blindtiger Design, a design firm based out of Seattle, Washington, to bring it all together. The clean, bright design creates the cohesive imagery the brewery desires. “From the beginning of the process, we wanted to simplify our logo and packaging. Blindtiger achieved all of our goals, while creating a brand that will standout,” stated Furbacher.

To celebrate the new brand, Grand Teton Brewing will embark on a month of events and beer releases. Follow the brewery social media channels for full line up of events and releases.

Grand Teton Brewing

Grand Teton Brewing was founded in 1988 as the first modern craft brewery in Wyoming. Their premium handcrafted beers include the 15x Gold Medal Winning Bitch CreekAmerican Brown Ale; 2014 Great American Beer Festival Silver Medal Winner 208Session Ale; 2009 Great American Beer Festival Gold Medal Winner Sweetgrass APA; and, favorites of the Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks OldFaithful Ale and Teton Ale. From their production facility in Victor, Idaho, Grand Teton Brewing beers are handcrafted from only the finest ingredients, including locally grown grains, Idaho grown hops and pure Teton Mountain spring water. Discriminating beer drinkers can find their favorite Grand Teton Brewing brews on tap and in cans throughout Colorado, Idaho, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming.