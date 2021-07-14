Grand Canyon Brewing Expands Its RTD Offering

Williams, AZ – When Grand Canyon Brewing expanded to include a distillery in 2017, they knew the possibilities were endless on what type of spirits they could make, flavors they could try and product extensions they could create. By 2019, they were testing out ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages with the creation of Orange Blossom and Prickly Pear based vodkas. Today, they have five products in the market including vodka, rum and gin based canned beverage.

At Grand Canyon Brewing & Distillery, getting out to experience life is a mantra fully realized through their motto – Discover a Grand Canyon State Of Mind. So, the continued progression of developing more canned beverages beyond beer was an easy next step in their brand growth. With all the same benefits toted by canned beer – preserved freshness, portable, environmentally friendly – RTD beverages are bridging the gap between experience and convenience. They’re easy to take with you on outdoor adventures – tailgating, the beach, hiking, biking etc.

Here’s the lineup of Grand Canyon Brewing & Distillery RTD’s:

*Orange Blossom Vodka Soda – orange blossom flavored vodka and soda water/bubbles. 7% ABV

*Prickly Pear Vodka Soda – prickly pear flavored vodka, soda water and lots of bubbles. 7% ABV

Orange Blossom Vodka Mule – vodka soda base with added spicy ginger and lime. 7.5% ABV

Cuba Libre – rum, cola and a hint of lime, made with Grand Canyon Caribbean Style Rum. 7.5% ABV

Gin & Tonic – a classic cocktail made with Grand Canyon Gin featuring botanical flavors. 75% ABV

*Sugar Free

“We’re thrilled with how well the canned beverages have turned out. Learning to can drinks with sugar was a challenge but we finally nailed it. Next up we’re looking towards creating a few more RTD’s including more flavored mules and mojitos,” says Alexander Phillips, Director of Sales, Marketing and National Accounts, Grand Canyon Brewing & Distillery.

Keep an eye out for these awesome products at your local Safeway or Total Wine stores.

About Grand Canyon Brewing & Distillery

Located in historic downtown Williams, Arizona at 301 North 7th Street, Grand Canyon Brewing & Distillery is a family owned and operated craft brewery producing over a dozen craft brews each year. In 2017, Grand Canyon Brewing & Distillery began distilling craft spirits including vodka, rum, gin and whiskey. Most recently, they launched a line of canned vodka soda drinks.

In Williams, the smell of bubbling yeast and fresh hops fill the air as the brewing team works to create their award-winning beers. Brew tanks and stainless-steel fermenters fill the production room next to a cozy taproom with local beer, roaring fireplace, rustic décor and full-service kitchen. The Flagstaff brewpub is located just a few miles down the road and serves lunch, dinner and a side of heaping fun with a full-service bar, games and novelty merchandise.

For More Information:

https://www.grandcanyonbrewery.com/