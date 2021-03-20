Grand Canyon Brewing & Distillery Set To Open Third Location in Page, Arizona in Summer 2021

Page, AZ – From firehouse to brewhouse, Grand Canyon Brewing & Distillery is expanding to Page, Arizona with a third brewery location this July. In a space that once housed the old fire station and most recently served as a maintenance garage for city vehicles, the brewery will be just under 10,000 sq. ft. on .86-acre of land at 714 North Navajo Drive.

“I’m thrilled to have found the perfect location to expand our brand to the north rim of the canyon. I can’t wait to showcase our award-winning beers, spirits and culture with the millions of tourists and locals that flock to see our very own wonder of the world,” John Peasley, Founder, Grand Canyon Brewing & Distillery.

Located near Horseshoe Bend, the brewery will feature an impressive 15-barrel Bohemian Monobloc brewing system, the same system from the original Grand Canyon Brewing & Distillery location in Williams. Guests will enjoy a large brewpub with full-service menu and bar, lounge areas, rustic décor, two pool tables, a foosball table, shuffleboard and over 20 TV’s. The space will feature a large outdoor patio and rollup glass garage doors to enjoy the beautiful weather and scenic views.

Grand Canyon Brewing & Distillery plans to hire between 40-60 employees, offering competitive pay, free medical coverage, 401k with match funding and many other perks. Stay tuned for hiring announcements in the new few months. For more information about the Grand Canyon Brewing Company, visit online at www.grandcanyonbrewery.com.

About Grand Canyon Brewing & Distillery

Located in historic downtown Williams, Arizona at 301 North 7th Street, Grand Canyon Brewing & Distillery is a family owned and operated craft brewery producing over a dozen craft brews each year. In 2017, Grand Canyon Brewing & Distillery began distilling craft spirits including vodka, rum, gin and whiskey. Most recently, they launched a line of canned vodka soda drinks.

In Williams, the smell of bubbling yeast and fresh hops fill the air as the brewing team works to create their award-winning beers. Brew tanks and stainless-steel fermenters fill the production room next to a cozy taproom with local beer, roaring fireplace, rustic décor and full-service kitchen. The Flagstaff brewpub is located just a few miles down the road and serves lunch, dinner and a side of heaping fun with a full-service bar, games and novelty merchandise.