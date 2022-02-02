Graeterâ€™s Ice Cream and Braxton Brewing Co. Re-Release Collaboration Milk Stout

COVINGTON, Kentucky – Braxton Brewing Co. announces the relaunch of its highly anticipated Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milk Stout. As fans of the brand have enjoyed in its annual limited-edition release, the one-of-a-kind Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milk Stout is a creatively crafted beverage, inspired by one of Graeterâ€™s Ice Creamâ€™s oldest traditional flavors.

Offering a robust flavor, the beer is made with Graeterâ€™s exclusive black raspberry puree for a dark stout with notes of roasted barley and a creamy texture.

Presale for Braxtonâ€™s Graeterâ€™s Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milk Stout will be available Wednesday, February 2 at 12 pm.

The tapping party will be held on Saturday, February 5 at 12 pm at Braxtonâ€™s Covington taproom. On Sunday, February 6, guests can also enjoy a Graeter’s Pop-Up Sundae Bar from 12 pm-3pm.

The tapping party will be held at Braxtonâ€™s Covington taproom at: 27 W 7th St,Â Covington, KY

Visit Braxton Brewing Co.â€™s taprooms to try the limited-edition milk stout on tap in Cincinnati, Fort Mitchell and Covington, and find cans in Kroger-area stores throughout Northern Kentucky, Columbus, Cleveland, Dayton and Cincinnati.

The Milk Stout will be available in cans at area Kroger markets beginning the week of January 31, and on tap in Braxton taprooms during the tapping party on Saturday, February 5 then ongoing while supplies last.

https://www.braxtonbrewing.com/