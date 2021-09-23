GoTab Unveils All-in-One Restaurant POS

ARLINGTON, VA – At the forefront of innovation in the hospitality technology sector, restaurant commerce platform GoTab has unveiled a new all-in-one restaurant POS to further assist savvy operators to provide a robust guest experience.

A Cloud-Based POS Responsive to Guests’ Needs & Preferences

The GoTab restaurant POS was designed to help operators adapt to changing consumer preferences while still creating a personal connection with guests. As the global pandemic changed the dining industry, guests’ preferences shifted and customers now expect a different kind of hospitality experience, one that is responsive to their needs and preferences. With QR code ordering, guests enjoy having control over the ordering and payment experience, choosing to order what they want, whenever they want. With the GoTab all-in-one restaurant POS, operators can now easily tailor a guest-initiated experience or a server-initiated experience, enabling both parties to start and access the ordering tab and giving everyone flexibility to place orders however they wish. This means that GoTab truly helps provide the best customer service, allowing guests to easily communicate how they want the restaurant to curate their dining experience.

“GoTab has been a boon for us, helping us reduce labor and track financials and inventory,” said Joshua Stanford, Manager at Gourmands Neighborhood Pub in Austin, TX. “It’s easy for customers and employees to use. We are just a single location pub but our suggestions for features are added regularly, and customer support is the best we’ve seen for a point-of-sale system.”

GoTab’s POS Helps Servers Do More with Less Effort

With the GoTab POS, front-of-house staff can handle the very first impression of guests’ on-site experience, which always makes or breaks the overall experience. Servers and managers can start and add to a digital tab, seamlessly pass the tab to guests, and then update it later with upsells or order changes. With less time spent taking orders by hand and entering them into a legacy POS, servers can be proactive and anticipate guests’ needs with more table touches, more upsells, and real-time issue resolution. When guests are ready, they can close out their tab on their mobile device via Credit Card, Apple Pay, or Android Pay. Those who prefer the traditional payment process can also pay at the table with GoTab’s POS.

A True Restaurant Commerce Platform

Unlike other POS systems, GoTab allows operators to capture each guest’s preferences and build upon each guest’s ordering data to create loyalty programs and better market to customers. This provides an opportunity to further build connections with guests, enhance their dining experience and continue to communicate with them beyond their visit to the restaurant.

“The typical legacy POS system (at best) is going to capture the person paying for a check. In a traditional restaurant – let’s say you have a table of 4, a restaurant is lucky if they can capture a single diner’s data for loyalty, spending insights and marketing purposes. With GoTab, operators have access to all four diners’ ordering details. So we provide an operator with exponentially more first-party data,” said GoTab CEO Tim McLaughlin.

A Full Menu of Options — Online Food Ordering, Standalone Food Delivery & More

GoTab’s technology also provides restaurants with a menu of solutions that can adapt to a wide variety of restaurant needs. For instance, operators might want to start with online food ordering capabilities or a standalone food takeout and delivery system which integrates to their existing point of sale system. When they later decide to upgrade to a full GoTab POS, they have a platform with functions that seamlessly communicate with one another and provide a full 360-degree approach to restaurant operations.

GoTab Restaurant POS Features

No contracts or subscriptions required

Simple, fast easy set-up

Durable, low-cost, high-quality hardware

Integrates with GoTab’s top of line contactless ordering and handheld terminals

Cloud-based: access your POS data anywhere

Enterprise-Class 24 x 7 Live Support (phone, chat, email)

Online Training and Support

99.99% Availability

About GoTab, Inc.

GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP), is helping large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels, and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. It integrates with popular point-of-sale (POS) systems and allows patrons to order and pay through a server, order, and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its easy-to-use mobile POS, contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS). The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get flexible features that can be rapidly applied to access new revenue streams via dine-in, take-out and delivery, ghost kitchens, retail groceries, and more. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $250M transactions per year with operations across 35 U.S. states and growing.

