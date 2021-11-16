Gordon Biersch Releases WinterBock Lager

SAN JOSE, California – Committed to offering the freshest brews on tap, Gordon Biersch is spicing up the holiday season with the return of its seasonal lager – WinterBock!

Guests can cozy up and sip on WinterBock, a mahogany-hued, full-bodied lager with warming rich caramel, toffee maltiness and a hint of holiday spirit.

And, in the spirit of giving, for every WinterBock sold through Dec. 6, Gordon Biersch will donate 25 cents to Toys for Tots – a nonprofit organization that collects new unwrapped toys and distributes them to less fortunate children at Christmas.

What: Gordon Biersch is offering a limited-time lager, WinterBock, and 25 cents of each beer purchased though Dec. 6 will benefit Toys for Tots.

When: Nov. 15 through Jan. 2, 2022.

Where: Gordon Biersch locations systemwide.

But Gordon Biersch’s holiday festivities don’t stop there! From Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, guests can give the gift of beer and buy a $50 Gordon Biersch gift card to receive a $10 bonus card! Bonus cards are redeemable from Nov. 1 to Feb. 12, 2022. Guests can also purchase Gordon Biersch’s beer to-go – available in a 32-ounce Twistee or 64-ounce Growler – for the perfect stocking stuffer.

WinterBock is only available for a limited time, so be sure to delight in this seasonal sip before it’s gone!

About Gordon Biersch

Gordon Biersch, founded over 25 years ago, is where German precision brewing meets American craft beer. Each restaurant has an onsite brewery where local Brewmasters brew to the highest German standards and use the purest ingredients to create clean, fresh German lagers and the finest American craft beer. Everything on the menu is prepared fresh-to-order by chefs, creating an elevated brewery restaurant menu crafted to pair perfectly with the locally brewed beers. Gordon Biersch currently operates 12 restaurants in the United States. Gordon Biersch has won numerous gold medals at both the Great American Beer Festival® and World Beer Cup.

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, A1A Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

For More Information:

https://www.gordonbierschbrewing.com