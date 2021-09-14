Gordon Biersch Releases New Festbier

German precision brewing meets American craft beer just in time for Oktoberfest with Gordon Biersch’s new lager — Festbier!

Festbier is an extremely smooth traditional Märzen with a mildly sweet Munich malt finish. The Bavarian lager will be available at all Gordon Biersch locations through Oct. 26. The festive beer pairs perfectly with Bavarian pretzels, legendary garlic bites, cheese curds, traditional bone-in chicken wings and beer-battered fish and chips.

“We are excited to add our own flavor to one of our favorite celebrations of the year,” said Chief Marketing Officer Josh Kern. “Oktoberfest is part of our German roots, and we look forward to giving our fans a smooth traditional lager. We hope everyone comes in to enjoy a great beer that will help great local causes!”

To add to the excitement of this special release, Gordon Biersch will donate 25 cents to a local charity partner for each pint of Festbier sold from Sept. 14 to Oct. 5. Plus, guests will receive a complimentary Gordon Biersch sticker or coaster while supplies last.

In addition to the Festbier release, Gordon Biersch will be hosting events throughout Oktoberfest! Join the fun at Gordon Biersch’s Tapping Parties with live entertainment, stein hoisting competitions, face paintings, “wurst” dressed contests, Oktoberfest trivia and more.

What: Gordon Biersch debuts traditional Bavarian lager – Festbier – and will donate 25 cents to a local charity partner for each pint sold until Oct. 5.

When: Sept. 14 to Oct. 26.

Where: Gordon Biersch locations systemwide.

About Gordon Biersch

Gordon Biersch, founded over 25 years ago, is where German precision brewing meets American craft beer. Each restaurant has an onsite brewery where local Brewmasters brew to the highest German standards and use the purest ingredients to create clean, fresh German lagers and the finest American craft beer. Everything on the menu is prepared fresh-to-order by chefs, creating an elevated brewery restaurant menu crafted to pair perfectly with the locally brewed beers. Gordon Biersch currently operates 12 restaurants in the United States. Gordon Biersch has won numerous gold medals at both the Great American Beer Festival® and World Beer Cup.

For More Information:

https://www.gordonbiersch.com