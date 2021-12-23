Goodwood to Host Benefit Event for Western Kentucky Tornado Relief

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – Goodwood Brewing and Spirits is partnering with Mayfield locals Jake Guhy and Luke Lewis Band to host a benefit event on December 30, 2021 at the Goodwood Taproom. 100% of proceeds and donations from the event will go directly to Mayfield High School fund and City of Mayfield rebuild, both of which were devastatingly affected by recent tornadoes that hit Western Kentucky.

The event will host live music from Guhy Brothers and the Luke Lewis Band. Goodwood Brewing’s kitchen and bar will be open. Monetary donations will be accepted at the taproom and at all Goodwood locations; the Guhy brothers have organized a gofundme page to accept donations to be split between the high school and the city rebuild funds.

Beers to Benefit Western Kentucky is December 30, 2021 at the Goodwood Taproom at 636 East Main Street, Louisville, from 7-10pm. There is no cover charge to attend, however, donations are appreciated. Updates for the event will be posted in their event page on Facebook and on the Goodwood website.

About Goodwood Brewing & Spirits

Headquartered in Louisville, KY, Goodwood has been producing award winning craft beer since 2005. They expanded their portfolio to beer barrel finished bourbon and rye in 2019. Goodwood operates restaurants in Louisville, Lexington, Frankfort and Indianapolis and soon to be Owensboro and Columbus.

Goodwood beers are available in Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma, Florida, and Texas. Goodwood spirits are available in Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas.

For More Information:

https://goodwoodbrewing.com