Goodwood Brewing Releases El Gozador Tequila Barrel-Aged Gose

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — El Gozador is a sour, gose-style brew aged in a tequila barrel! It’s light, tart, with a hint of saltiness, and just the right amount of tequila bite. We used mandarin oranges and freshly squeezed lime juice to give it the sweet-tart taste of a classic margarita. A refreshing, thirst-quenching warm weather ale.

The new offering will see distribution across Goodwood Brewing’s 14 state distribution network in kegs and 4-packs of 12oz cans.

El Gozador will be available in grocery stores, package stores, liquor stores and independent craft beer shops. Visit Goodwood Brewing’s website, goodwood.beer for more information on El Gozador and the rest of the beers.

About Goodwood Brewing

Goodwood Brewing is located in the heart of downtown Louisville, Kentucky. The brewery is dedicated to making beers that have been touched by wood; whether in reclaimed oak casks once used to house bourbon, red wine, tequila, rum and brandy or seasoned on oak, hemp, poplar or ash. Goodwood’s “shade-grown beers” are all touched by the natural gradations of reclaimed casks and other wood types for flavorful expressions that are unique to Goodwood. Just like the bourbon Kentucky is famous for, all of Goodwood’s beers begin with limestone water. The gents behind Goodwood are some of Louisville’s longest-serving brewing veterans, producing craft beer since 1988. Goodwood beers are available in Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia, Tennessee, South Carolina, West Virginia, Missouri, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Texas, Ohio and Kansas.

