Goodwood Brewing Releases Beer to Support Ukraine

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – Ukrainian craft brewery Pravda reached out to the beer community via social media and opened their recipes to breweries around the globe in an effort to raise money and awareness for Ukraine. Their signature beer recipes were released for any brewery interested in joining the cause. Pravda posted on their facebook page, “Pravda is opening up our recipes to all brewers worldwide, and inviting you to brew them.” Brewers from around the world are keeping in touch with each other via a Facebook group.

Goodwood Brewing and Spirits is joining this international craft brewery movement and plans to release their version of Pravda’s Syla in mid April at all Goodwood locations. SYLA, which translates to power or force, is a Belgian Strong Golden Ale with 8% ABV.

Jerry Sutherlin, Goodwood Indianapolis Brewer, crafted the brew at Goodwood’s Indy brewpub. “The beer community is a tight one and we want to support our craft beer friends in any way that we can. It’s been really neat to see brewers from around the world come together for this effort.”

From Pravda, “Brewing in Lviv now sounds like a non-priority. The city is bracing for a fight. Alcohol is forbidden, and we once in a lifetime support it. But brewing now – like giving birth or a marriage – is hope. Beer takes several weeks to be ready. We hope we win by then. We invite prominent craft breweries to join us for on-line brewing sessions. We will stream the process. Join in with support and donations as we brew in Lviv, the city that prepares for the battle. Soon we will win this war and have a good beer. The beer of victory.”

Watch Goodwood’s social media channels (@goodwoodbrewing) for Syla release dates. Syla will be available at all Goodwood locations in Louisville, Lexington, Frankfort, Indianapolis and Columbus. $1 of every pint sold will go to Pravda’s relief fund for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

ABOUT GOODWOOD BREWING

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Goodwood Brewing and Spirits is dedicated to making the highest quality beers, barrel finished spirits and made from scratch food. We believe what’s good for bourbon is good for beer, and visa versa. Goodwood’s Louisville brewery is one of Kentucky’s longest continuously operated breweries, having started operations in 1990. Goodwood launched its first bourbon in 2019. Learn more at www.goodwood.beer.

Goodwood beers are distributed in Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Missouri, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Texas, Ohio and Kansas. Goodwood spirits are available in Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas, Ohio, South Carolina and Florida. Goodwood restaurants are located in Indianapolis IN, Columbus OH, Frankfort KY, Lexington KY and Louisville KY.

For More Information:

https://goodwoodbrewing.com