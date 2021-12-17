Good City Launches 1% For Our Home Initiative

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – Milwaukee’s Good City Brewing is donating $40,000 in 2021 as part of its 1% For Our Home initiative. Announced in September, 1% For Our Home is the Milwaukee craft brewery’s commitment to donate 1% of its annual company revenue in support of affordable housing for the community and its staff.

According to co-founder David Dupee, 1% For Our Home is a natural extension of the company’s Seek the Good motto. “Good City was born out of an intentional commitment Dan and I made to put down roots and seek the good of Milwaukee. As we thought about how we can push forward our mission to Seek the Good as a company, we kept coming back to the importance of rootedness and calling a place home, a key to which is affordable housing.

Good City announced a $30k donation towards three nonprofit partners: 30th Street Industrial Corridor, Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity, and ACTS Housing.

The additional $10k will go towards seeding Good City’s Employee Housing Assistance Fund. One of the first such initiatives in the Milwaukee, this fund will provide Good City employees interested in purchasing a home with down payment and closing cost financial assistance along. Eligible employees will participate in home buyer counseling pilot program offered in partnership with ACTS Housing.

Good City co-founder Dan Katt says it is especially meaningful to donate during this traditional season of giving. “Much of the past 18 months has felt like survival mode,” says Katt. “While there is still much uncertainty out there, 1% For Our Home is just a small and tangible way for us to say thank you to our staff, customers, and community who have carried us through this far and allowed us to get back to our roots of seeking the good.”

For More Information:

https://www.goodcitybrewing.com/seek-the-good/1-for-our-home/