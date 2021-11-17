Golden State Cider Opens Shipping of Core Products to 36 New States

SONOMA COUNTY, California – Golden State Cider, the iconic Sonoma County cider brand making 100% fresh-pressed, apple-driven dry ciders (that are also vegan friendly and gluten free), is excited to announce the that they will soon be expanding shipping of their Core Ciders (Mighty Dry, Jamaica, Gingergrass, Mellow Green and Brut) to 36 additional states.

Currently, delivery of their fresh-pressed ciders is limited to residents of CA, WA, OR, AZ and NV, but due to growing demand, the team behind Golden State Cider will soon start shipping their most-loved ciders across the country, adding 36 states to their direct-to-consumer distribution. Mighty Dry, their flagship cider, is the number-one selling cider in Northern California, and number-two selling in the entire state. All five of their “Core” Ciders are within the top 15-selling ciders in California (statistics based on Nielsen Market Data through 8/14/2021). Costumers will be able to purchase directly through the online shop.

“We are so excited to share our 100% fresh-pressed apple driven dry ciders with fans all across the United States,” shares Band Manager Breanne Heuss. She adds “We are seeing an increased demand for products that are free of added sugars or concentrates, and this new change will allow consumers across the country to experience our quality craft ciders, no matter where they are.”

In addition to adding almost 40 new states to their online sales, Golden State Cider will be expanding their popular Cider Club to a broader audience, with the launch of their new ‘Core Cider Club.’ The Cider Club, which was born during the height of the pandemic, was limited to California residents only. With this new expansion, however, Golden State Cider will be able to share their most popular core ciders with residents outside of the Golden State. This major advancement allows customers who are not familiar with the brand, or who may just be tapping in to the cider-world, to experience fresh-pressed, apple-driven dry ciders, wherever they may be. Core Club Members will have the opportunity to receive limited release ciders like Radical Paradise, a pineapple-infused cider, normally only be available in select retailers (NOTE: Their Specialty Cider Club will still be limited to California residents, as those ciders have a higher ABV and thus require a different set of compliance). Golden State Cider plans to launch their first Core Cider Club shipments in February 2022.

Thinking about the holidays? Golden State Cider offers some great gift options: their delicious Gravenstein Apple Brandy is perfect for the spirits enthusiast on your list (the brandy is currently only available for shipping within CA), and a gift card is always a great choice, as it can be redeemed for merchandise on their webstore, or toward merch and cider purchases in their Sebastopol taproom. For more information, and to view available products, customers are encouraged to visit their online shop.

ABOUT GOLDEN STATE CIDER

Golden State Cider was founded in 2012 in Sebastopol, California as part of an effort to save the region’s beloved Gravenstein apple. These heirloom apples, grown on Sonoma County orchards, were already being sold at local farmers markets, and cider provided a new way for buyers to enjoy them. Our first ciders were made from 100% fresh-pressed juice, as a celebration of the local terroir and with the goal of elevating apples as a fruit. As we’ve grown, these principles continue to lead the way. Our primary goal is to keep apple trees in the ground, and with that came the idea to produce high-quality craft cider highlighting the various regions from which the apples originate. We celebrate the rich heritage and apple diversity across the west coast by continuing to use 100% fresh pressed west coast apple juice; no concentrates, added sugars, and always gluten free and vegan friendly.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkgoldenstate.com