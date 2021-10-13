Goat Patch Brewing Partners With Sleeping Giant Brewing For Wider Colorado Distribution

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado – Goat Patch Brewing has partnered with Sleeping Giant to expand distribution of their Hazy IPA into select craft-centric locations on Colorado’s Front Range. This new partnership will bring Hazy IPA kegs to market for on premise consumption this weekend and going forward.

While Goat Patch prepares to purchase a production facility of their own closer to the brewery, Sleeping Giant is currently helping both to distribute and brew their Hazy IPA to support Goat Patch’s wholesale demands throughout the city.

Also available through Goat Patch’s self-distribution arm are flagships Blonde Ale, Stout, American Wheat and two-time Great American Beer Festival® award winning It Takes A Tribe Red Ale. Goat Patch fans can also look forward to more specialty beers as production space is freed up at their current site.

“Our team could not be more excited to be joining the ranks of other well respected brewing companies who have partnered with Matt and his team at Sleeping Giant,” says head brewer and co-owner Darren Baze. “From their state-of-the-art equipment to their dedicated staff of brewing professionals, we are confident in Sleeping Giant’s ability to masterfully brew our Hazy IPA.”

ABOUT GOAT PATCH BREWING CO.

Goat Patch Brewing Company started like all great ideas – good friends with a common passion sitting around a kitchen table dreaming about the future. Even before their name (which eventually became a nod to the beard style of Co-Owner and Head Brewer Darren Baze), they all agreed on a shared set of values: balanced brews, community engagement, and adventure. Now with 2019 and 2020 GABF® medals among other recognitions, they are proud to play a part in bringing award-winning craft beer to their community.

