Goat Patch Brewing Company and Rocky Mountain Highway Music Collaborative Present MeadowGrass 2024 Unveiling

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.— Goat Patch Brewing Company is proud to announce a special Bleating Heart Night event in collaboration with Rocky Mountain Highway Music Collaborative, featuring an evening of live music, giveaways, and the launch of MeadowGrass 2024 tickets.

Join us at Goat Patch Brewing Company on January 16, 2024 from 5:00 to 9:00 pm for an unforgettable evening of entertainment, community, and craft beer. The highlight of the event will be live music by local favorites, Grass It Up, performing from 6:00 to 8:30 pm.

As part of Goat Patch’s commitment to supporting local initiatives, $1 from each pint sold during the event will be donated to Rocky Mountain Highway Music Collaborative. This donation will aid in their mission to promote and nurture the local live music scene.

The evening will also mark the launch of MeadowGrass 2024 ticket sales, featuring headliner announcements and exciting giveaways for swag, weekend passes, and daily tickets. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this exclusive ticket launch experience.

Rocky Mountain Highway Music Collaborative is dedicated to bringing the best in roots music to their community. They serve as a vital connection between musicians and venues, fostering a stronger, more vibrant local music scene.

In addition to supporting their mission, attendees can participate in giveaway drawings between 7:30 and 8:00pm. You must be present to win, so be sure to stick around for a chance to score some fantastic prizes.

Goat Patch Brewing Company and Rocky Mountain Highway Music Collaborative invite the community to join us for an evening of music, camaraderie, and celebration of the cultural foundation that music provides to our community.

EVENT DETAILS:

DATE: January 16, 2024

TIME: 5:00 – 9:00 pm

LOCATION: Goat Patch Brewing Company- 2727 N. Cascade Avenue #123, Colorado Springs, CO 80907

LIVE MUSIC: Grass It Up, 6:00 – 8:30 pm

DONATION: $1 from each pint sold supports Rocky Mountain Highway Music Collaborative

MEADOWGRASS 2024 TICKET LAUNCH:

The event will feature the exciting launch of MeadowGrass 2024 ticket sales, with headliner announcements and exclusive giveaways. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the MeadowGrass experience.

NOTE – GIVEAWAY DRAWINGS:

Exciting giveaways for swag, weekend passes, and daily tickets will take place between 7:30 and 8:00 pm. Attendees must be present to win.

About Goat Patch Brewing Company

Goat Patch Brewing Company started like all great ideas – good friends with a common passion sitting around a kitchen table dreaming about the future. Even before their name (which eventually became a nod to the beard style of co-owner and head brewer Darren Baze), they all agreed on a shared set of values: balanced brews, community engagement and adventure. Now with 2018 and 2020 GABF medals, a World Beer Cup medal in 2022, and numerous other recognitions, they are proud to play a part in bringing award-winning craft beer to their community.

About Rocky Mountain Highway Music Collaborative

Rocky Mountain Highway Music Collaborative is a non-profit organization committed to promoting and supporting the local live music scene. Through events, festivals, and community engagement, they connect musicians and venues, creating a more vibrant and flourishing musical community.

For More Information:

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/meadowgrass-2024-goat-patch-brewing