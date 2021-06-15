Glutenberg Enters Texas and Posts Double-Digit Growth for the Last Fiscal Year

MONTREAL, Canada – After 7 years in the US market, Glutenberg is thrilled to have completed a partnership with Favorite Brands, a statewide distributor in Texas. “For years, we have been searching for the right partner to help us bring our unique gluten-free beer to the Texas market and it is now a reality,” says Fred Thibault, VP of sales and marketing at Glutenberg.

With the addition of Texas, Glutenberg is now available in 42 states. The brand is one step closer to nationwide distribution in the USA thanks to the support of their importer, Total Beverage Solution. Over the last year, which has been challenging for everyone, Glutenberg wrapped up their fiscal year posting a 25 % growth in shipments, exceeding 10,000 barrels destined for the USA, seeing their depletion grow by 29 % between May 31, 2020, and June 1, 2021. ”We are very grateful for our distribution partners, retailers, and our Glutenberg consumers who continue to support us in these times of uncertainty,’’ says Thibault.

To help support their growth, Glutenberg has invested in increasing their production capacity by 20 % for the upcoming years.

“With this capacity increase and the help of Total Beverage Solution, we are convinced that we will further secure our position as leader in the 100 % gluten-free beers in North America,” says David Cayer, CEO at Glutenberg.

About Glutenberg Craft Brewery

Glutenberg is proud to be one of the most rewarded gluten-free breweries in the world. Based in Montreal, Canada, the brewery was founded in 2011 by two long-time friends. Known for its audacity and creativity, Glutenberg rapidly established itself as a leader in its category by offering beers of unmatched quality. This 100 % gluten-free brewery has a complete range of regular and seasonal craft beers that are sure to please all beer lovers. Glutenberg is the one for all!

About Total Beverage Solution

TBS is a National Premium Beer, Wine & Spirit Supplier for the US Beverage Alcohol market. Since 2002, TBS has developed an iconic portfolio of unique brands from around the world. Total Beverage Solution, a seven-time Beverage Industry Top 100 companies, has earned a reputation for its market expertise and proven sales results by creating value and demand for exceptional brands. Total Beverage Solution provides a full service dedicated to help both foreign and domestic alcohol brands to enter and navigate the US beverage market.

For More Information:

https://glutenberg.ca/