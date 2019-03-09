Ghostfish Brewing Partners with Orca Protection & Rescue on Killer Ale IPA

SEATTLE – Ghostfish Brewing is set to launch Killer Ale IPA on March 9, 2019, a bold and distinctly Northwest influenced India Pale Ale brewed to benefit Washington-based Orca Protection & Rescue.

Founded in 2018 by Captain Hobbes Buchanan, Orca Protection & Rescue (OPR) is dedicated to the protection and rescue of all marine wildlife in the Salish Sea, by reducing private and commercial vessel harassment, assisting with strandings and entanglements and removing ghost fishing gear, marine debris and plastics.

“I met Captain Hobbes while I was a passenger on his whale watch tour boat last summer,” stated Ghostfish co-owner Brian Thiel. “What I learned about the Southern Resident Killer Whales (SRKW) that day from Captain Hobbes left me pondering what I could do to help improve their survival.”

After learning that Brian was an owner of Seattle-based Ghostfish Brewing, Captain Hobbes contacted Mr. Thiel a few days after their initial acquaintance. He shared more about OPR and what the organization was doing to help save the whales and wildlife in the Salish Sea.

“Brian seemed like he really cared about the whales so I decided to approach him with this partnership idea. Who doesn’t love whales and ales….it just seemed like a match made in heaven….and a great way to raise funds to help save these magnificent animals. Orca whales are looking like the canaries in the coal mine. If we don’t act now to save them, we humans are the next to go,” stated Captain Hobbes.

Join Ghostfish Brewing and members of the OPR organization to celebrate this partnership and release of Killer Ale IPA at an educational themed launch party on March 9, 2019 at the Ghostfish Brewery Taproom, between the hours of 2-5 p.m., located at 2942 1st Ave S., Seattle, Washington 98134. One dollar of any beer bought that day will be donated to the OPR towards fundraising efforts.

Representatives of the OPR will be speaking on various topics pertinent to their organization’s mission as they relate to the SRKW population of the Salish Sea. The main topics they will be addressing include food, harassment, noise, and marine debris and plastics.

Killer Ale IPA will be available in limited 16 oz. can 4-packs and on draft at the Ghostfish Brewery Taproom and at select retail locations throughout Washington. Ten percent of the proceeds from the sale of Killer Ale IPA benefit the OPR.

“With the Killer Ale IPA project, we’re hoping to inspire many others to make small positive steps to help our environment,” stated Mr. Thiel. “The Killer Ale IPA cans will be held together in a 4-pack carrier made of eco and animal friendly paper-based beverage board material from Fishbone Packaging. A small, yet important step for Ghostfish Brewing to be more environmentally responsible.”

About Ghostfish Brewing Company

Ghostfish Brewing is the first and only dedicated gluten-free craft brewery located in Washington state. Since opening in February 2015, Ghostfish Brewing has been exploring the uncharted waters of never before-used brewing techniques and testing the limits of what can be created without wheat, barley, and rye. Ghostfish brews a wide array of award-winning dedicated gluten-free beers available in both year-round styles as well as limited and seasonal varieties. The production brewery and taproom are located at 2942 1st Ave. S., Seattle, Washington. Learn more about Ghostfish Brewing’s beers, brewery and taproom at ghostfishbrewing.com or at www.facebook.com/GhostfishBrewingCompany/.

About Orca Protection & Rescue

Captain Hobbes Buchanan was a former whale watch tour operator (for 18 years) who in 2018 realized he was part of the problem regarding vessel noise and harassment. He started OPR in the Fall of 2018 as a non-profit dedicated to the survival of our endangered SRKWs and all marine wildlife in the Salish Sea. Learn more and donate at www.orcaprotection.org and www.facebook.com/OrcaProtection/.