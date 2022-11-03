Get Ready for Rhinegeist in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – Cincinnati-based Rhinegeist Brewery is excited to announce their expansion into Houston, Texas! The chance to expand distribution to Houston’s large, diverse market is an exciting move for the brewery, and Rhinegeist has launched a two-stage expansion into the Space City, which began in August of this year.

To get these products into the hands of local purveyors and consumers, Rhinegeist has partnered with Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, an independent beverage distributor with a broad selection of domestic and import brands, craft beers, spirits and more, serving the greater Houston area.

Thirsty Houstonians have enjoyed Rhinegeist’s dynamic line of full-flavored Hard Craft Beverages, called RGBevs, in trusted stores across the city since mid-August. The line features convenient 12 oz. cans of:

Bubbles (Apple, Peach and Cranberry Splash)

Lemmy Nade (Hard Lemonade)

Wowie Colada (Pineapple and Passionfruit Colada)

Geist Tea (Hard Tea)

Beginning October 10th, an assorted variety of Rhinegeist draft staples will be available on tap at bars across the city, including:

Truth (India Pale Ale)

Cheetah (Lager)

Glow (Fruited Sour Ale)

Geist Tea (Hard Tea)

“Silver Eagle Houston is excited and honored to bring Rhinegeist’s vibrant RGBev brands to our local retailers and consumers,” said Tom Montague, Vice President of Sales. “We are really excited about the expansion in October, which will bring Rhinegeist’s nationally-acclaimed craft beer brands to Houston consumers.”

“We have been talking with the team at Silver Eagle Houston for years and have been humbled by their continued interest in selling our brands in the great state of Texas” adds Matt Steinke, VP of Sales at Rhinegeist. “Silver Eagle Houston is a world class distributor operating at an extremely high level. The RGBevs line offers a variety of flavorful options for customers exploring the beyond beer space, and is the perfect addition to Silver Eagle Houston’s portfolio. We are very excited to work with Silver Eagle Houston to provide their customers with these dynamic new beverages beginning in August, as well as a limited selection of draft beer to market this fall.”

About Rhinegeist Brewery

Rhinegeist Brewery was founded in 2013. Its name translates to “Ghost of the Rhine,” and refers to their location in the historic Over-the-Rhine Brewery District in Cincinnati, Ohio. Located in the skeleton of a brewery built before Prohibition, Rhinegeist aims to craft beverages that sing with flavor. The Rhinegeist team believes in the power of craft to bring people together, foment fantastic ideas, and build a lasting community.

About Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, LLC

Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, LLC is one of the largest independent beer distributors in the nation. The company employs more than 1,100 team members, serving the metropolitan Houston-area to include the counties of Fort Bend, Montgomery and a significant portion of Harris County. Operations include its Houston corporate office and warehouse as well as warehouse operations in Conroe, Cypress, Pasadena and Rosenberg. Silver Eagle Houston distributes a broad selection of domestic and import brands, as well as microbrews and craft beers, craft spirits and several non-alcoholic beverages and waters to approximately 10,000 businesses across greater Houston.

For More Information:

https://rhinegeist.com