Get Drinks Delivered Launches Online Platform to Grow Delivery and Pickup Sales

Get Drinks Delivered is an online platform that helps consumers discover and support small business owners that can do deliveries and pick-up.

You might be delivering, but not everyone might know about it – so how are you going to make customers see that you’re delivering? This is exactly why Beverage Trade Network is launching Get Drinks Delivered.

GetDrinksDelivered.com platform is now available for registration to all wineries, distilleries, breweries, bottle shops and restaurants that are making deliveries to customers or have curbside pick-up options.

Why did BTN launch GetDrinksDelivered.com?

“We may very well be in this new normal till the vaccine comes, which maybe 12-18 months. This new solution will help the business to get in front of consumers. This is not a backend eCommerce solution or a wine club solution software or a logistical solution – this is pure sales and orders. This will help wineries, breweries, distilleries, bottle shops and restaurants who are delivering tell their consumers they are open for pick up and are delivering.”  said Sid Patel, CEO and Founder of Beverage Trade Network.

“It’s a very simple solution to a very big problem. Consumers will be able to see who is giving pick up options and delivering, where they are delivering, safety protocols, what product type and which area they deliver, and call the business directly. More importantly, BTN will be helping push these businesses and help them market the message to create awareness and orders”, Sid added.

Free Registration for Wineries, Distilleries, Breweries, Bottle Shops, and Restaurants are open till July 31, 2020.

For More Information: getdrinksdelivered.com/en/

