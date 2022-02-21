Georgia Craft Brewers Guild to Host Georgia Beer Day March 5

The Georgia Craft Brewers Guild (GCBG) invites you to raise a pint to support local, independent craft brewers when Georgia Beer Day returns Saturday, March 5.

The annual celebration, which is organized by the GCBG and benefits its member breweries, highlights Georgia’s vibrant craft beer industry.

This year, 70 breweries across the state are participating (full list below) and will be selling a limited edition full-color collector’s pint glass. GCBG’s member breweries and Boelter Glassware are teaming up to donate $1 from the sale of every glass to the GCBG to help promote and further the common interests of its members and Georgia’s licensed brewing industry.

Designed by artist Ali Lamoureux, the theme of the 2022 commemorative glass is, “From the Blue Ridge Mountains to Driftwood Beach,” which highlights the beauty of Georgia and features two of the state’s most recognizable naturescapes.

In addition to selling the glassware, each participating brewery has the freedom to creatively choose how they celebrate, so please check your favorite brewery’s website and social media pages to learn about specific programming, specials and promotions.

Participating breweries include:

Acworth

Red Top Brewhouse

Albany

Pretoria Fields

Alpharetta

Cherry Street Brewing

Athens

Athentic Brewing Company

Creature Comforts Brewing Co.

Southern Brewing Company

Avondale Estates

The Lost Druid Brewery

Wild Heaven Beer

Atlanta

Atlanta Brewing Co.

Best End Brewing Company

Bold Monk Brewing Co.

Elsewhere Brewing

Eventide Brewing

Fire Maker Brewing Company

Halfway Crooks Beer

Monday Night Brewing

Round Trip Brewing Company

New Realm Brewing Co.

Sceptre Brewing Arts

Second Self Beer Company

Steady Hand Beer Co.

SweetWater Brewing Company

Three Taverns Brewery

Wild Heaven Beer

Wrecking Bar Brewpub

Augusta

Savannah River Brewing Co.

Bainbridge

Southern Philosophy Brewing Co.

Blue Ridge

Grumpy Old Men Brewing

Canton

Reformation Brewery

Cleveland

Tantrum Brewing Company

Columbus

Chattabrewchee Southern Brewhouse

Cumming

NoFo Brew Co.

Dahlonega

The Dahlonega Brewery

Decatur

Three Taverns Brewery

Duluth

6S Brewing Company

Ellijay

Cartecay River Brewing Co.

Gainesville

Left Nut Brewing Co.

Hapeville

Arches Brewing

Jasper

Pendley Creek Brewing Company

Johns Creek

Six Bridges Brewing

Kennesaw

Dry County Brewing Company

Horned Owl Brewing

Lilburn

Blackbird Farms Brewery

Macon

Fall Line Brewing Co.

Marietta

Glover Park Brewery

Red Hare Brewing & Distilling

Schoolhouse Brewing

Treehorn Cider

Midway

Split Fin Brewing

Norcross

Cultivation Brewing Co.

Social Fox Brewing

Peachtree City

Line Creek Brewing Co.

Peachtree Corners

Anderby Brewing

Kettlerock Brewing

Roswell

From the Earth Brewing Company

Gate City Brewing Company

Sandy Springs

Pontoon Brewing Company

Savannah

Service Brewing Co.

The Underdog Brewing Company

Two Tides Brewing Company

Smyrna

Reformation Brewery

St. Simons Island

Barrier Island Brewing

Statesboro

Eagle Creek Brewing Company

Sugar Hill

Indio Brewing

Suwanee

Monkey Wrench Brewing

StillFire Brewing

Talking Rock

Talking Rock Brewery

Tucker

Tucker Brewing Company

Valdosta

Georgia Beer Co.

Woodstock

Reformation Brewery

For More Information:

https://www.georgiacraftbrewersguild.org/georgia-beer-day.html