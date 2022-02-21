Georgia Craft Brewers Guild to Host Georgia Beer Day March 5

The Georgia Craft Brewers Guild (GCBG) invites you to raise a pint to support local, independent craft brewers when Georgia Beer Day returns Saturday, March 5.
The annual celebration, which is organized by the GCBG and benefits its member breweries, highlights Georgia’s vibrant craft beer industry.
This year, 70 breweries across the state are participating (full list below) and will be selling a limited edition full-color collector’s pint glass. GCBG’s member breweries and Boelter Glassware are teaming up to donate $1 from the sale of every glass to the GCBG to help promote and further the common interests of its members and Georgia’s licensed brewing industry.
Designed by artist Ali Lamoureux, the theme of the 2022 commemorative glass is, “From the Blue Ridge Mountains to Driftwood Beach,” which highlights the beauty of Georgia and features two of the state’s most recognizable naturescapes.
In addition to selling the glassware, each participating brewery has the freedom to creatively choose how they celebrate, so please check your favorite brewery’s website and social media pages to learn about specific programming, specials and promotions.
Participating breweries include:
Acworth
Red Top Brewhouse
Albany
Pretoria Fields
Alpharetta
Cherry Street Brewing
Athens
Athentic Brewing Company
Creature Comforts Brewing Co.
Southern Brewing Company
Avondale Estates
The Lost Druid Brewery
Wild Heaven Beer
Atlanta
Atlanta Brewing Co.
Best End Brewing Company
Bold Monk Brewing Co.
Elsewhere Brewing
Eventide Brewing
Fire Maker Brewing Company
Halfway Crooks Beer
Monday Night Brewing
Round Trip Brewing Company
New Realm Brewing Co.
Sceptre Brewing Arts
Second Self Beer Company
Steady Hand Beer Co.
SweetWater Brewing Company
Three Taverns Brewery
Wild Heaven Beer
Wrecking Bar Brewpub
Augusta
Savannah River Brewing Co.
Bainbridge
Southern Philosophy Brewing Co.
Blue Ridge
Grumpy Old Men Brewing
Canton
Reformation Brewery
Cleveland
Tantrum Brewing Company
Columbus
Chattabrewchee Southern Brewhouse
Cumming
NoFo Brew Co.
Dahlonega
The Dahlonega Brewery
Decatur
Three Taverns Brewery
Duluth
6S Brewing Company
Ellijay
Cartecay River Brewing Co.
Gainesville
Left Nut Brewing Co.
Hapeville
Arches Brewing
Jasper
Pendley Creek Brewing Company
Johns Creek
Six Bridges Brewing
Kennesaw
Dry County Brewing Company
Horned Owl Brewing
Lilburn
Blackbird Farms Brewery
Macon
Fall Line Brewing Co.
Marietta
Glover Park Brewery
Red Hare Brewing & Distilling
Schoolhouse Brewing
Treehorn Cider
Midway
Split Fin Brewing
Norcross
Cultivation Brewing Co.
Social Fox Brewing
Peachtree City
Line Creek Brewing Co.
Peachtree Corners
Anderby Brewing
Kettlerock Brewing
Roswell
From the Earth Brewing Company
Gate City Brewing Company
Sandy Springs
Pontoon Brewing Company
Savannah
Service Brewing Co.
The Underdog Brewing Company
Two Tides Brewing Company
Smyrna
Reformation Brewery
St. Simons Island
Barrier Island Brewing
Statesboro
Eagle Creek Brewing Company
Sugar Hill
Indio Brewing
Suwanee
Monkey Wrench Brewing
StillFire Brewing
Talking Rock
Talking Rock Brewery
Tucker
Tucker Brewing Company
Valdosta
Georgia Beer Co.
Woodstock
Reformation Brewery
For More Information:
https://www.georgiacraftbrewersguild.org/georgia-beer-day.html