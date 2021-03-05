Georgia Beer Day Set for March 6

Raise a pint to support Georgia craft beer at your favorite brewery on Saturday, March 6

What: Join your fellow cerevisaphiles Saturday, March 6, for Georgia Beer Day, the yearly celebration of all things craft beer in The Peach State. This annual event, which is organized by the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild (GCBG), benefits the GCBG and its member breweries.

As part of this year’s Georgia Beer Day, 50 breweries across the state will be offering a limited edition collector’s pint glass. In partnership with GCBG member breweries and Boelter Glassware, $1 from every glass will be donated to the GCBG to help promote, protect and further the common interests of its members and Georgia’s licensed brewing industry.

The 2021 inaugural pint glass showcases full color art by Larry Choskey and features prominent state symbols including: the Cherokee Rose (state flower), Southern Live Oak (state tree), Honeybee (state insect) and the Brown Thrasher (state bird) as the centerpiece.

Additionally, the participating breweries below will be offering specials all day long. Please check your favorite brewery’s website and social media pages to learn more about what each is offering.

For more information on Georgia Beer Day, please visit: georgiacraftbrewersguild.org/georgia-beer-day.html.

To learn more about the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild, please visit: georgiacraftbrewersguild.org.

When: Saturday, March 6

Where:

  • Anderby Brewing (Peachtree Corners)
  • Arches Brewing (Hapeville)
  • Athentic Brewing (Athens)
  • Atlanta Brewing Co. (Atlanta)
  • Barrier Island Brewing (St Simons Island)
  • Best End Brewing (Atlanta)
  • Bold Monk Brewing (Atlanta)
  • Cherry Street Brewing (Alpharetta)
  • Creature Comforts (Athens)
  • Dry County Brewing (Kennesaw)
  • Eagle Creek Brewing (Statesboro)
  • Eventide (Atlanta)
  • Fire Maker (Atlanta)
  • From the Earth Brewing (Roswell)
  • Gate City (Roswell)
  • Halfway Crooks (Atlanta)
  • Horned Owl Brewing (Kennesaw)
  • Indio Brewing (Sugar Hill)
  • Kettlerock Brewing (Peachtree Corners)
  • Left Nut (Gainesville)
  • Line Creek (Peachtree City)
  • Monday Night Brewing (Atlanta)
  • Monkey Wrench Brewing (Suwanee)
  • New Realm (Atlanta)
  • NoFo Brew Co. (Cumming)
  • Pendley Creek (Jasper)
  • Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen (Macon)
  • Pontoon Brewing (Sandy Springs)
  • Pretoria Fields (Albany)
  • Red Hare (Marietta)
  • Reformation Brewery (Smyrna, Woodstock & Canton)
  • Round Trip (Atlanta)
  • Sceptre Brewing Arts (Decatur)
  • Schoolhouse Brewing (Marietta)
  • Second Self Beer Co. (Atlanta)
  • Service Brewing (Savannah)
  • Six Bridges Brewing (Johns Creek)
  • Social Fox Brewing (Norcross)
  • Steady Hand Beer Co. (Atlanta)
  • StillFire Brewing (Suwanee)
  • SweetWater Brewing Company (Atlanta)
  • Tantrum Brewing Co. (Cleveland)
  • The Dahlonega Brewery (Dahlonega)
  • The Georgia Beer Co. (Valdosta)
  • Three Taverns (Atlanta)
  • Torched Hop Brewing (Atlanta)
  • Tucker Brewing Company (Tucker)
  • Two Tides Brewing (Savannah)
  • Variant Brewing (Roswell)
  • Wrecking Bar Brewpub (Atlanta)

For more information: https://www.georgiacraftbrewersguild.org/georgia-beer-day.html

