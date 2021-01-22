Garden Path Fermentation Releases The Fruitful Barrel Tayberries, a Fruity Native Yeast Ale

BURLINGTON, Wash. — Garden Path Fermentation announces the release of their newest beer, The Fruitful Barrel Tayberries, a native yeast ale refermented with Skagit Valley tayberries sourced from Lenning Farms in Mount Vernon, bottle and keg conditioned with local blackberry honey, and aged for ten months in bottles and kegs prior to release.

Commercially, Skagit County grows less than ten acres of these special fruits, a cross between a blackberry and a red raspberry, which typically demand harvesting by hand due to their very soft texture when ripe. This beer has a balanced but complex yeast character and a refreshing, bright, fruity expression of these unusual summer berries.

The Fruitful Barrel Tayberries will be available for sale at Garden Path’s taproom beginning Friday, January 22 as well as throughout the region and beyond. Please visit our online store at http://shop.gardenpathwa.com for local pickup, regional delivery, or in-state shipping or email us to inquire about availability in your area.

About Garden Path Fermentation

Located in the beautiful rural Skagit Valley in Northwest Washington, Garden Path Fermentation makes hyperlocal beer, mead, cider, and wine only using ingredients sourced from our own backyard. We exclusively use Skagit-grown grain, fruit and honey, Pacific Northwest hops, and ferment all of our products in oak with 100% native Skagit yeast. Our process draws on old-world brewing and winemaking techniques from a variety of traditions, which we reinterpret and adapt to take maximum advantage of the Skagit Valley’s abundant resources and temperate climate. Visit http://gardenpathwa.com for more information or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Youtube and Facebook @gardenpathwa.

For More Information:

http://www.gardenpathwa.com