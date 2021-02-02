Garden Path Fermentation Begins New Distribution Partnership with Vinea Imports

BURLINGTON, Wash. — Garden Path Fermentation announces a new strategic distribution partnership with Seattle-based importer Vinea.

Vinea works directly with small producers around the world to bring sustainable, natural yeast-driven and site-specific wine to the Northwest, and focuses on finding thoughtful and similarly minded retailers and restaurants to showcase their diverse selection of products. Garden Path is currently the only beer producer in Vinea’s book, and will operate within a non-exclusive agreement, continuing to self-distribute and export to our existing customers and accounts that are not currently working with Vinea, and acting as liaison as needed for those that are.

We believe Vinea’s reach, quality salesmanship, and fantastic network will be a great advantage for our project going forward as we continue to evolve and expand our offerings.

Please visit http://gardenpathwa.com to read more about our process and products, and http://vineaimports.com to learn about Vinea’s philosophy and producer list.

About Garden Path Fermentation

Located in the beautiful rural Skagit Valley in Northwest Washington, Garden Path Fermentation makes hyperlocal beer, mead, cider, and wine only using ingredients sourced from our own backyard. We exclusively use Skagit-grown grain, fruit and honey, Pacific Northwest hops, and ferment all of our products in oak with 100% native Skagit yeast. Our process draws on old-world brewing and winemaking techniques from a variety of traditions, which we reinterpret and adapt to take maximum advantage of the Skagit Valley’s abundant resources and temperate climate. Visit http://gardenpathwa.com for more information or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @gardenpathwa. 

For More Information:
http://www.gardenpathwa.com

