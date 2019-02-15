Garage Brewing Co. Releases Juicy Boom

TEMECULA, Calif. — Garage Brewing Co.’s latest creation is a beacon of brightness in the wild world of hazies. Juicy Boom is brimming with passionfruit, light melon and citrus notes thanks to Galaxy, Citra and Lemondrop hops.

“Galaxy and Citra hops are like the dynamic duo of juicy hops,” said Bret Stitzman, brewer at Garage Brewing Co. “This beer is a juice explosion waiting to attack your taste buds with a tsunami of tropical goodness.”

Galaxy and Citra accentuate the juiciness of each other while Lemondrop punches up the lush and bright characteristics making this beer an exceptionally juicy offering.

At 6.7 percent ABV, this craft beer also delivers a nice hop forward flavor without a bitter bite.

“This beer has big mouthfeel from the oats and lactose additions that help drive home the juicy notes from the late hop additions,” Stitzman said. “Drinking this hazy golden brew will remind you of bright and sunny tropical days on the beach.”

Juicy Boom

Flavor: Tropical juice with a touch of lemon

Aroma: Citrus, lemon and tropical fruit

Balance: Late edition hops give heavy juiciness with no bitterness

Body: Big mouthfeel to help balance fruity tropical hops

ABV: 6.7 percent

Availability: Limited Release

Size: Draft

About Garage Brewing Co.

Garage Brewing Co. opened in Temecula, California in 2013 with a focus on brewing quality and exciting craft beers alongside a fast-casual pizzeria. In 2015 the brewing arm expanded to a production facility in Murrieta with a state-of-the-art 30 BBL brewhouse. Numerous Garage Brewing Co. beers have won prestigious Gold Awards from Great American Brew Festival, Los Angeles International Beer Competition and Sonoma County Fair and California State Fair. Garage Brewing Co. ensures unsurpassed quality by printing every bottle and can with an easy to find and read best by date. Most beers are sold on draft, 22 oz. bottles, 12 oz. 6-pack bottles and cans, growlers and kegs in the taproom/brewpub and distributed to stores and restaurants throughout Southern California and Las Vegas. Visit garagebrewco.com.