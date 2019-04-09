Garage Brewing Co. Inline IPA Available at Dodger Stadium

TEMECULA, Calif. – Garage Brewing Co. has announced that its popular Inline IPA will be served at iconic Dodger Stadium for the 2019 season.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Los Angeles Dodgers tradition,” Allan O’Neil, Garage Brewing Co.’s VP of sales and marketing said. “We look forward to adding to Dodger fans’ enjoyment of the game with our refreshing Inline IPA.”

With citrus hop aroma, Inline IPA is a medium-bodied American IPA that was given an exceptional 93 rating in Beer Connoisseur magazine.

“Smooth and crisp through the finish, this is about as classic as a West Coast IPA gets,” Certified beer judge, Brian Eichhorn wrote in his review for Beer Connoisseur. “Super drinkable and bitter and dry with a clean finish.”

The Temecula/Murrieta-based brewery’s Inline IPA can be found flowing on draft at several craft beer hubs at Dodger Stadium.

Inline IPA

ABV: 7.5%

Aroma: Citrus hop

Flavor: Clean hop, crisp

Body: Medium low

Balance: Clean bitter finish

About Garage Brewing Co.

Garage Brewing Co. opened in Temecula, CA in 2013 with a focus on brewing quality and exciting craft beers brewed on a 10 BBL system alongside a fast-casual pizzeria, wings, etc. In 2015 the brewing arm expanded to a production facility in Murrieta with a state-of-the-art 30 BBL brewhouse. Numerous Garage Brewing Co. beers have won prestigious Gold Awards from Great American Brew Festival, Los Angeles International Beer Competition and Sonoma County Fair and California State Fair.

Garage Brewing Co. ensures unsurpassed quality by printing every bottle and can with an easy to find and read ‘best by’ date. Most beers are sold on draft, 22oz bottles, 12oz six pack bottles and cans, growlers and kegs in the taproom/brewpub and distributed to stores and restaurants throughout Southern California and Las Vegas. www.garagebrewco.com.