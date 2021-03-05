Game Time Beverages Launches Game Up Hard Seltzer with Electrolytes

NEW YORK — Game Time Beverages, Inc., announced today the introduction of Game Up™, the juiced hard seltzer with electrolytes. Lining up at 4.9% ABV, 100 calories, 2 grams of carbs, 1 gram of sugar and gluten free, this is the Hard Hydration™ active, fit-life drinkers are looking for.

Game Up will launch with a 12-can multipack of its two initial flavors, Orange and Lemon Lime, in late spring 2021 in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Massachusetts. Additional flavors are already in development.

This highly drinkable, thirst-quenching, flavor-forward entrant to the category separates itself from the pack with iconic and competitive sports-themed branding; electrolytes from sodium, magnesium and potassium; bold flavor and color from real fruit; and slightly lower carbonation than average hard seltzers.

The brand is the first from Game Time Beverages, Inc., founded by innovation consulting, brand and creative agency veterans Michael Kantrow and Brian Flatow, who have deep experience in the beer, wine, spirits and beverage categories. The two have worked with and built some of the industry’s most iconic brands and companies, including mike’s hard lemonade, Michelob Ultra, Dos Equis, Stella Artois, McCallan, Hennessey, Bombay Sapphire, Evian, Vitamin Water, Coca Cola, ABInBev, Danone, Diageo and Nestle.

Kantrow and Flatow have recruited some of the industry’s most experienced partners to bring the Game Up brand to market in record time and make it scalable. Dave Holmes, Co-founder of category creator SpikedSeltzer (exit to ABI in 2016) and Harris Damashek (former Global Brand and Creative Director of AB InBev’s craft and specialties category) are advisors and investors in Game Up, while legendary FX/Matt Brewing is the brewing and production partner.

“If your favorite sports drink and favorite hard seltzer had a baby, it would be Game Up,” said Flatow. “But make no mistake, this is no sports drink – it’s a thirst-quenching adult beverage. A drink that’s drinkable and perfect after late-night ice hockey, a legit hike, a challenging yoga class, while hucking cornhole bags or even just sweating it out by the pool.”

“We saw the hard seltzer game really heating up, but as people who love a kick ass workout and a refreshing adult beverage or two after, we just couldn’t find what we were looking for. Hints of flavor and high carbonation just didn’t cut it, said Kantrow. “So we started hacking a ‘better-for-you’ version of our own and people really loved it. With our liquid and the brand we created, we think we’ve got a real shot at rookie of the year.”

Game Time Beverages, Inc. makes and markets inventive ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages that quench thirsts for drinks-with-benefits.

