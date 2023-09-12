Funny Water Announces New Pomegranate Flavor, Soon to Bring Tarty to the Party

WHAT: FUNNY WATER, the trailblazing “hard water” brand with natural flavors and no carbonation, is bringing tarty to the party with its brand-new flavor release: Pomegranate. Ideal for fall-time sipping and holiday gatherings, this low-ABV beverage starts with a hint of sweetness and gently transitions into a subtle tart taste, culminating in a pleasantly refreshing finish.

This new flavor of FUNNY WATER will be available exclusivelythrough the brand’s website starting in late October. Each can is 3.75% ABV, contains only 80 calories, and features 0g of sugar. It joins the stacked lineup of refreshing flavor combinations like Jalapeno Lime, Lemon Ginger, Watermelon, and Cucumber Mint, available in variety packs both online and throughout various retail locations nationwide.

This new flavor announcement is just the latest milestone for the rapidly growing alcohol brand. FUNNY WATER continues to expand its distribution, recently entering new markets in states like Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, and Minnesota and coming soon to store locations in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, North Carolina and beyond.

WHEN: FUNNY WATER’s Pomegranate cans are expected to be available online starting in late October 2023. The exclusive release will be just in time for the fall and winter holidays.

About FUNNY WATER

FUNNY WATER is low-ABV flavored alcoholic water with no carbonation that wants to burst the drinking world’s bubbles. With a light, refreshing taste and unique natural flavor combinations, this is the beverage for all bubble haters that want to say goodbye to the bloat and remember the nights they’ll never forget. It’s hard water, the good kind, and the responsible way to behave irresponsibly.

For More Information:

https://www.funnywater.com/