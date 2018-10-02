Funkwerks Expands Distribution to Northern California

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Funkwerks’ beers are now available across the entire Golden State with its recent addition of Northern California to its distribution footprint. Funkwerks will be distributed via Bay Area Beverage Company and DBI in Northern California beginning October 1, 2018.

Draft and 6-pack offerings of Funkwerks select year-round beers— Funkwerks Saison and Raspberry Provincial— are now available in select, craft-centric establishments in in NorCal including San Francisco, East Bay, San Jose, Napa, and Sacramento, along with the brewery’s latest rendition of Winky’s Snack Packs that includes Deceit, White, Raspberry Provincial, and Saison.

Funkwerks is excited to bring its Saison and other Belgian-inspired beers to one of the largest craft beer markets in the United States. “When I was younger my father lived in San Francisco. It’s exciting to be selling beer in the Bay, where I spent a large portion of my formative drinking years,” said Brad Lincoln, President and Co-Founder.

Funkwerks invites you to join their team at the following launch events:

October 2nd – The Good Hop from 3pm – 10 pm

October 3rd – Three Sheets Craft Beer Bar at 5pm

October 4th – Taplands Taproom, Bottle Shop & Neighborhood Brewery at 5pm

October 5th – Hop Grenade Taproom and Bottle Shop from 5pm – 9pm

October 11th – Pangaea Bier Cafe at 5pm

October 13th – Brew Street Festival from 2pm – 8pm

October 18th – BuzzWorks SF at 5pm

Earlier this year Funkwerks began distributing in Southern California and most recently the Fort Collins-based brewery began selling its beers in Nevada, bringing its distribution state-count to ten.

For more information about Funkwerks and their growing distribution footprint, contact Emily Hutto at coop@radcraftbeer.com.

About Funkwerks

Founded in 2009 by brewers Gordon Schuck and Brad Lincoln, Funkwerks is a specialty craft brewery specializing in Saison, Sour, and Belgian-style craft beers made in their small brewery in Fort Collins, Colorado. The 2012 winner of the Small Brewery of the Year Award at the Great American Beer Festival, Funkwerks beers are now available in ten US states. Find the brewery online at funkwerks.com.