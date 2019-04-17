Funkwerks Adds Distribution in New York City

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Funkwerks takes a bite of the Big Apple this week with the addition of New York City to its distribution footprint via Manhattan Beer Distributors and a series of launch events throughout the area.

This announcement comes after Funkwerks’ additions of Ohio, Kentucky, and Chicagoland to its footprint last month continuing Funkwerks plans to align their distribution footprint with their partners Brooklyn Brewery and 21st Amendment and bringing the total count of states lucky to serve Funkwerks beer to twelve.

Draft and 6-packs offerings of Funkwerks select year-round beers— Funkwerks Saison, Tropic King, Raspberry Provincial, and White— will be available in select, craft-centric establishments in Manhattan Beer’s distribution footprint along with their newly released Winky’s Snack Packs featuring Saison, Raspberry Provincial, and limited boutique releases, Miho, and Passion Fruit Provincial.

“We are excited to finally distribute our beer to our sales partner, Brooklyn Brewery’s home state! We have a strong sales team in the area and we are looking forward to selling our beer in the amazing selection of bars, restaurants, and liquor stores that New York has to offer. We have no doubt that we will fit into their beer culture” said Brad Lincoln, President of Funkwerks.

Funkwerks will be distributed throughout 14 New York counties serviced by Manhattan Beer: Suffolk, Nassau, Queens, Kings, Richmond, Bronx, Manhattan, Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Dutchess, Ulster, Orange, and Sullivan.

NEW YORK CITY LAUNCH EVENTS:

April 10th – Pony Bar at 5 to 9pm

April 11th – Decicco and Sons Millwood from 5 to 8pm

April 12th – Half Time Beverages (Mamroneck and Poughkeepsie) from 4 to 6pm

April 17th – Long Island Happy Hour Event TBD

April 17th – Top Hops Event from 5 to 8pm

April 18th – Barcade: Brooklyn from 12pm to 4am

April 27th – Whole Foods at 214 3rd Ave in Brooklyn from 3 to 5pm

April 28th – Whole Foods at 238 Bedford Ave in Brooklyn from 3 to 5pm

Funkwerks’ beer is now available in select locations across Colorado, Arizona, Texas, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, California, Nevada, Ohio, Kentucky, Chicago, and now New York City.

For more information about Funkwerks, contact Emily Hutto at coop@radcraftbeer.com.

About Funkwerks

Founded in 2009 by brewers Gordon Schuck and Brad Lincoln, Funkwerks is a specialty craft brewery specializing in Saison, Sour, and Belgian-style craft beers made in their small brewery in Fort Collins, Colorado. Find the brewery online at funkwerks.com or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.