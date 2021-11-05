Full Sail’s Wreck the Halls Returns

HOOD RIVER, OREGON – It’s time to Wreck the Halls! Celebrate the season with Full Sail’s traditional holiday favorite, Wreck the Halls Double IPA. This four-time gold medal winning ale is back and better than ever in 16oz cans as part of Full Sail’s Strong Current Double IPA series. A sublime hybrid of an American-style Double IPA and a Winter Warmer, Wreck the Halls has comforting notes from pale and crystal malts and copious quantities of Centennial hops for a bold brew that is perfect for the season. This hoppy holiday ale was just released and is available through December in 16oz 4-pack cans and on draft in limited quantities. ABV 8.5%, 68 IBUs.

Enjoy Wreck on its own but don’t be afraid to welcome it to your pray for snow party or holiday table. With its complex profile and slight caramel maltiness, not only does Wreck pair well with your go-to chips and dip or pretzels, it also pairs nicely with a variety of hors d’oeuvres and starters such as charcuterie plates, nuts, olives, fondues and cheeses. Or enjoy with hearty meats, stews and vegetables. Finish your holiday meal with Wreck the Halls and sweeter, spice-forward desserts like spiced rum cake and spiced sticky toffee pudding.

Our Strong Current Series celebrates our sense of place in the Pacific Northwest. We’re constantly inspired by the great outdoors and the environment which provides amazing recreation and one of our most treasured natural resources: the pure water that flows from the springs on Mt. Hood to our brewery and beyond. Happy Holidays, and cheers from our Full Sail family to yours.

Up next in the Strong Current series we ring in the new year with Haze of the Gods Double IPA, a heavenly hop-fueled expedition that’s juicy, balanced and never bitter: coming January 2022.

For More Information:

https://fullsailbrewing.com/wreck-the-halls-is-back-bringing-hoppy-holidays-to-all/