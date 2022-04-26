Full Sail Releases New Seasonal IPA, Seeing Double

HOOD RIVER, Oregon – Spring has sprung in Oregon and so has a new seasonal brew in Full Sail Brewing Company’s Strong Current IPA Series. Believing is Seeing Double IPA is a refreshing West Coast Style IPA that is so good, you’ll have to taste it to believe it.

The beer was developed by Brewmaster Greg Doss and the brew crew on Full Sail’s small batch pilot brew system to tap in their Pub. “The beer was so unbelievably tasty we just had to share it with our beer friends and fans in 16 oz cans,” said Brewmaster Greg Doss. “Expect big tropical fruit, spicy mango, and tangerine aromas that explode your senses (in a good way),” added Doss. Pale malt combined with oats were used to create a deep golden base to showcase huge Azacca and Citra hop additions. Believing is Seeing is high on hop aromatics yet perfectly balanced and goes down so smooth well, it’s hard to imagine, you will just have to taste it yourself.

Our Strong Current Series celebrates our sense of place where we’re constantly inspired by the great outdoors and the environment that provide amazing recreation and one of our most treasured natural resources, the pure water that flows from the springs on Mt. Hood to our brewery and beyond. Available April to June in 4-packs of 16 oz cans and limited draft. ABV 8.5%, 55 IBUs.

About Full Sail Brewing Company

Perched on a bluff in Hood River, Oregon, overlooking the mighty Columbia River’s epic wind and kite surfing and the snow-capped volcanic peak of Mt. Hood, Full Sail is a true craft-brewing pioneer. Since 1987, Full Sail has been pouring pure Mt. Hood water, local ingredients and responsible processes into each and every pint. Full Sail’s brews and sustainable practices have garnered more than 300 national and international awards, including more than 200 gold medals and Beverage World’s “Craft Brewer of the Year” distinction. From Full Sail Amber and IPA to Session Lager and bourbon barrel-aged beers, Full Sail consistently strives to brew complex, balanced and ridiculously tasty beers.

For More Information:

https://fullsailbrewing.com/celebrate-spring-with-believing-is-seeing-double-ipa/