Full Sail Brewing Releases Cool Like That Cold IPA

Chill out this summer with Cool Like That Cold IPA a new seasonal brew in Full Sail Brewing Company’s Strong Current IPA Series. Cool Like That is a clean, crisp Cold IPA that explodes with tropical hop character. According to Brewmaster Greg Doss, “It’s a super drinkable hybrid style that combines a clean lager fermentation with the hopping of an IPA. A light and ultra-bright base from Pilsner malt is balanced with huge additions of Mosaic and Eclipse hops adding intense notes of mango, clementine, stone fruit, and coconut.” Like summer, this seasonal brew won’t last forever, so get out there, have some fun, then chill out with a Cold IPA.

Our Strong Current Series celebrates our sense of place where we’re constantly inspired by the great outdoors and the environment that provide amazing recreation and one of our most treasured natural resources, the pure water that flows from the springs on Mt. Hood to our brewery and beyond. Available through September in 4-packs of 16 oz cans and limited draft. ABV 7 %, 47 IBUs.

About Full Sail Brewing Company

Perched on a bluff in Hood River, Oregon, overlooking the mighty Columbia River’s epic wind and kite surfing and the snow-capped volcanic peak of Mt. Hood, Full Sail is a true craft-brewing pioneer. Since 1987, Full Sail has been pouring pure Mt. Hood water, local ingredients and responsible processes into each and every pint. Full Sail’s brews and sustainable practices have garnered more than 300 national and international awards, including more than 200 gold medals and Beverage World’s “Craft Brewer of the Year” distinction. From Full Sail Amber and IPA to Session Lager and bourbon barrel-aged beers, Full Sail consistently strives to brew complex, balanced and ridiculously tasty beers.

https://fullsailbrewing.com/beers/cool-like-that-cold-ipa/