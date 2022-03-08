Full Sail Brewing Launches Tropic Supreme IPA and Cosmic Gorge Hazy Pale

HOOD RIVER, Oregon – The award-winning Full Sail Brewing Company announces two new beers in their year-round line up of balanced, ridiculously tasty beers. The brewery will roll out Full Sail Tropic Supreme IPA, a West Coast Style IPA with a touch of the tropics and Cosmic Gorge, a hazy pale ale with flavor that is out of this world, this March.

“At Full Sail, our mission has always been to consistently brew world-class, balanced beers that celebrate the PNW. We are constantly inspired by the beautiful area we get to live in and are stoked to brew these two new offerings to reflect it” said Brewmaster Greg Doss.

“Tropic Supreme IPA is a refreshing IPA exploding with juicy aromas of tropical fruit, berries, and stone fruits. Pale malt and oats combine to create a clean golden base for a massive punch of Mosaic and Citra hops. This beer is high on hop aromatics yet perfectly balanced,” added Doss. Tropic Supreme IPA is available year round in 12oz cans, in six packs and 12 packs and draft. ABV 7.0% IBU 55 According to Doss, “Cosmic Gorge Hazy Pale is brewed with pale and wheat malt along with a generous addition of oats creating a hazy golden canvas for the hops to shine. We added a huge hit of Triumph and Mosaic hops along with our juicy yeast strain to deliver bright notes of green and orange melon, citrus, and stone fruits resulting in an easy drinking anytime hazy beer. Cosmic Gorge is available year round in 12oz 6-pk cans and draft. ABV 5.9.% IBU 20

Designed by local designer, Steve Cross of Ambient, the label design pays tribute to Full Sail’s story and sense of place in the Pacific Northwest with its familiar silhouette of snowcapped Mt. Hood, treescape and iconic sail, along with eye-catching bursts of color and imagery that reflect the personality of the beer.

Perched on a bluff in Hood River, Oregon, overlooking the mighty Columbia River’s epic wind and kite surfing and the snow-capped volcanic peaks of Mt. Hood, Full Sail is a true craft-brewing pioneer. Since 1987, Full Sail has been pouring pure Mt. Hood water, local ingredients and responsible processes into each and every pint. Full Sail’s brews and sustainable practices have garnered more than 300 national and international awards, including over 200 gold medals and Beverage World ‘s “Craft Brewer of the Year” distinction. From Full Sail Amber to Session Lager and new offerings, Full Sail consistently strives to brew complex, balanced and ridiculously tasty beers.

