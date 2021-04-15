Full Sail Brewing Adds Hazy IPA to Variety Pack

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — Virtually everyone who likes beer likes Session, and now everybody will have more to love with the latest release of the Session Variety Pack Bottles, a rotating, handpicked selection of the best each season has to offer. This April, new Session Hazy IPA joins Session Hefeweizen, Sesión Cerveza and Session Premium Lager in the Variety 12-pack.

“Each Session in this variety pack is full of flavor and goes down clean and smooth,” says Full Sail Brewmaster Greg Doss. “Whether you’re on our Pub deck in the spring or having a beer after work, you just can’t go wrong with our Session Hazy IPA, Session Hefeweizen, Sesión Cerveza or Session Lager.”

Session Hazy IPA

Don’t let the letters IPA fool you… this well-balanced beer is high on flavor, low on bitterness and has a silky, smooth finish. Session Hazy IPA is super drinkable, packed with fruity aromatics and juicy tropical flavor and dry hopped with an abundance of Ekuanot and Mosaic hops. Join the haze craze. 5.0% ABV

Session Hefeweizen

When it grains it pours. A premium American-style Hefeweizen that is medium-bodied and features aromas of malted wheat with a citrusy hop finish and, as with all great Hefeweizens going back to their German roots, just enough residual yeast to give it a hazy golden pour. 5.4 % ABV

Sesión Cerveza

Sesión Cerveza Mexican Style Lager is loco bueno cerveza. Light, refreshing and totally drinkable, it’s pure gold in a bottle, made for a hot day, a hot date and everything in between. Sesión knows how to fiesta. 4.5% ABV

Session Premium Lager

This is the Session that started it all – a classic, all-malt craft lager that’s crisp, smooth, and refreshing. Named #1 American Lager by the New York Times, Best of the Northwest Lager by Sip NW Magazine and voted Best Craft Lager by The Full Pint, Session Premium Lager is as popular with the critics as it is with all us beer lovers. 5.0% ABV

When Full Sail launched the Session brand 16 years ago, it quickly became the hottest new craft-beer brand on the market, which has since brought home more than 100 medals, including 58 golds. Session’s not a micro, a macro, or an import, but in a way it’s a little bit of each. It’s a brand that’s accessible without being ordinary. Totally drinkable, but never at the expense of character.

Have a good Session!

About Full Sail Brewing Company

Perched on a bluff in Hood River, Oregon, overlooking the mighty Columbia River’s epic wind and kite surfing and the snow-capped volcanic peak of Mt. Hood, Full Sail is a true craft-brewing pioneer. Since 1987, Full Sail has been pouring pure Mt. Hood water, local ingredients and responsible processes into each and every pint. Full Sail’s brews and sustainable practices have garnered more than 300 national and international awards, including more than 200 gold medals and Beverage World’s “Craft Brewer of the Year” distinction. From Full Sail Amber and Hazy IPA to Session Lager and bourbon barrel-aged beers, Full Sail consistently strives to brew complex, balanced and ridiculously tasty beers.

For More Information:

https://fullsailbrewing.com/our-new-session-hazy-ipa-is-now-available-in-the-session-variety-pack/