From Seattle to Maui to Alaska: Maui Brewing Develops Fresh Hops Brew

KIHEI, Hawaii – Now available in Maui Brewing Company’s Kihei restaurant location, Hop Cargo Fresh Hop IPA. This fresh-hopped beer was made through an epic collaboration with Bale Breaker Brewing Company, Yakima Chief Hops, and Alaska Air, providing the opportunity to brew with wet hops for the first time in MBC history.

The window to start brewing with fresh hops, as opposed to dried hops, is incredibly short. So short in fact that fresh-hopped beers are typically only made by breweries in close proximity to a hop farm. For this project and with the help of Alaska Airlines Air Cargo, both Maui Brewing Company and Alaska’s 49th State Brewing were able to receive a bulk shipment of fresh hops in under 24 hours from when they were picked at Loftus Ranches in Yakima, Washington.

Upon landing at Maui’s Kahului Airport and going through Hawaii’s Department of Agricultural inspection, this shipment of hops went straight to the Kihei brewery where the MBC brew team was ready and waiting to start brewing. (Photo source: Ingrid Barrentine / Alaska Airlines) The India Pale Ale boasts juicy, pine, and stone fruit aromas with sweet malt and subtle, pleasant bitterness to bring balance to the gutsiest hops.

The beer has an ABV of 7.2% with 30 IBUs.Hop Cargo Fresh Hops IPA is currently available on draft at MBC Kihei and will be arriving soon to MBC restaurant locations in Lahaina, Kailua, and Waikiki.

The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation.

For More Information:

https://mauibrewingco.com