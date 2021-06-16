Fretboard Brewing to Launch Distribution in Kentucky

BLUE ASH, Ohio – After three and a half years of operation, Fretboard Brewing Company is set to cross state lines for the first time with distribution of their award-winning beers in Kentucky. Partnering with Heidelberg Distributing, Fretboard beers will be available on draft and in package beginning the week of June 21st. Fans of the Blue Ash, Ohio brewery can expect core brands like “Reba” Strawberry Blonde, World Beer Cup winner “Vlad” Pilsner, and their West Coast IPA, “Improv” – along with seasonal releases – to be available in cans throughout the state. Draft will be found at bars and restaurants in northern and central Kentucky.

Since their grand opening in the fall of 2017, Fretboard had self-distributed solely throughout greater Cincinnati. The announcement to partner with Heidelberg, and bring their beer to Kentucky, comes just months after their arrival in the Dayton market last February. With the consumer shift to packaged beer in 2020, it’s expected that trend will continue throughout 2021. With a new canning line recently installed, Fretboard hopes to extend their presence on shelves between Ohio & Kentucky, with familiar favorites and exciting new releases.

First to cross the river will be two of Fretboard’s most exciting summer seasonal releases; “Kool On” Ocean Shandy and Klosterman Honey Wheat Lager. The latter is a familiar collaboration with Cincinnati’s own, Klosterman Baking Company, first brewed in 2019. The Honey Wheat Lager is a nod to Klosterman’s famous honey buns – a staple at cookouts throughout the Midwest – and is brewed with locally sourced honey from Don Popp’s Honey Farm in Hamilton, Ohio. “Kool On” Ocean Shandy is a new product that follows the reemergence of the shandy craze. Brewed with lemonade and pink guava , it’s a light and sessionable beach-side summer sipper. Both beers will be available in 6-packs for a limited time.

“As a music-themed brewery, one thing we’re really excited about, upon entering Kentucky, is new opportunities to work with local music venues.” Says Fretboard Marketing Director, Mitch LaGrow. “That’s the biggest ice breaker and common bond. We’re as passionate about the music as we are about our beer.” While Fretboard works out the details of their initial launch parties in northern Kentucky, one connection has already been made thanks to Kevin Moreland, Partner at Fretboard. Florence Speedway, the long-standing dirt track in Boone County, KY, will be carrying Fretboard beers throughout the remainder of the 2021, and full 2022, seasons.

Keep an eye out on Fretboard’s social media accounts for updates as they approach the launch. Special tapping events will be happening at bars throughout northern Kentucky.

For More Information:

https://fretboardbrewing.com/press-releases-beer-news