Fresh Pitch Beverage Consulting Helps Grow Breweries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fresh Pitch Beverage Consultants has opened for business, offering sales, marketing, and taproom services to small and mid-sized breweries across the East Coast.

Channeling years of experience and success selling beer in more than 10 markets across the country, founder Aaron MJ Gore is now helping others in the industry sell their product more widely, more efficiently, more profitably, and more professionally. Originally beginning consultative work four years ago, Aaron has now committed to helping small breweries, cideries, and meaderies grow their businesses and accomplish their goals.

“Small businesses have been the biggest drivers of growth in the alcohol industry for a few years now,” says Gore. “What I do is help those companies reach the goals that they set for themselves. They make amazing beer. I help them learn how to sell it.”

Initial services will include strategic sales consultations, market analysis, staff training, and quality control. For more information, visit them at www.freshpitchconsulting.com.