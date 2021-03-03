Fresh Fest Rebrands as Barrel & Flow Fest in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH – New year, new perspective, new normal. And a refresh for what has become one of America’s favorite festivals as voted by the readers of USA Today. In order to keep things truly fresh, we at Fresh Fest have a new name and a new date! We are enthusiastically rebranding as Barrel & Flow to fully embrace and uplift artists, musicians, chefs, and brewers. We are more than just beer and want to continue to utilize the brewing industry to connect opportunity, accessibility, and artistry in ways that empower the Black community.

Why Barrel & Flow? To honor what we see as interconnected and important sectors of Black arts. To celebrate Black arts and artists. And to express and share how collective art is greater together than the sum of their individual parts. Through the barrel flows this collective creativity of music, visual art, and culinary art. Our beer collaborations and aims of economic empowerment for the Black community continue, just as significant and necessary as ever, with global aspirations and national amplifications.

Join us September 10-12 at SouthSide Works for what we hope will be the best and most welcoming festival across the nation. For those who cannot make the in-person event, stay tuned for more details about Digi Flow, our virtual festival featuring live musical and art performances, speaker series, symposiums, and more.

A COVID-19 policy and proper procedures will be in place, in line with state and city requirements for our in-person festival and all activities from September 10-12.

Visit www.barrelandflow.com for updated information, performer announcements, beer collaborations, ticketing information, updated schedules, and all things barrel & flow.

Connect with us: @barrelandflow