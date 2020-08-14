Fremont Brewing Releases Barrel Aged 11th Anniversary Stout

SEATTLE — Everything we know about time and aging we learned from barrels. OK, and from running a brewery for 11 years, which we celebrate this August. However, true lessons have come from putting beer in barrels, exploring the bounds of what can be done with wood, aging and a plethora of brewing ingredients. These lessons we bring to you, with the release of Barrel Aged 11th Anniversary Stout.

Barrel Aged 11th Anniversary Stout is an adventurous blend of stout aged in 8-10 years old Heaven Hill bourbon barrels, stout aged in 8-10 years old Heaven Hill bourbon barrels with tart Montmorency and Dark Tart cherries from Royal Ridge Fruits, and stout aged in vanilla extract barrels which previously held bourbon. Blending all three produced a sweet, complex, and creamy stout with just enough bitterness to keep everything in harmony.

Barrel Aged 11th Anniversary Stout comes in 22 oz. wax dipped bottles and special for our 11th anniversary, in a very limited number of 1.5L magnums, sold direct from the brewery.

Unique this year will also be Barrel Aged 11th Anniversary Peated Stout; imperial stout aged for 15 months in Westland Peated Whiskey Barrels. Bottles of Barrel Aged 11th Anniversary Peated Stout will only be sold direct from the brewery.

Barrel Aged 11th Anniversary Stout will be released online on Thursday, August 13, with Magnums releasing at 11 AM, Barrel Aged 11th Anniversary Peated Stout at 2 PM and Barrel Aged 11th Anniversary Stout releasing at 5 PM. All times Seattle. Details at FremontBrewing.com/anniversary. Barrel Aged 11th Anniversary Stout distribution will follow via our distribution network.

https://www.fremontbrewing.com/anniversary