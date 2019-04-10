Four Winds Liquor & Lounge Owner Elected American Beverage Licensees President

BETHESDA, Md. – John P. Moran, Jr. (“J.J.”), owner of Four Winds Liquor & Lounge in Cheyenne, Wyoming, was elected President by the American Beverage Licensees (ABL) Board of Directors on March 24, 2019. Moran will serve as the 9th President of ABL – the nation’s leading national association dedicated to representing the interests of America’s independent beer, wine and spirits retailers.

Elected as part of the association’s 17th Annual Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, Moran will serve a two-year term, leading the association as it advocates on behalf of independent on- and off-premise beverage retailers from across the United States in its efforts to defend and support beverage licensees and a strong and robust Three-Tier System.

“As an association, we are extremely fortunate to have J.J. serve as our next president,” said ABL Executive Director John Bodnovich. “J.J.’s passion for, and commitment to, our industry – of which he has been actively involved in for over forty years – is unquestionable. Having been on the frontline of an ever-evolving industry during that time, and thanks to his understanding of the fundamentals that have made the beverage alcohol business so attractive to consumers and communities alike, I can think of few individuals better positioned to lead ABL during this time of industry evolution.”

Moran has been a member of the ABL Board of Directors since 2013, serving as both Vice President On-Premise and Vice President Off-Premise. He was also a member of ABL’s Communications & Membership Committee from 2014-2019, serving as Co-Chair from 2016-2019. He is actively involved at the local and state level, having joined the Wyoming State Liquor Association (WSLA) in 1994 and served as WSLA President from 2013-2014. He has also served as Treasurer and Vice President of the WSLA during his 25-year membership.

Moran has owned and operated Four Winds Liquor & Lounge in Cheyenne, Wyoming for 43 years, having purchased the license and opening the business with his father J.P. in 1976. In the ensuing decades, Moran built the business into one of the leading retail establishments in Cheyenne.

“I know it has been said by my predecessors, but it truly is an honor, privilege and a humbling experience to be elected by my peers to serve as the next president of American Beverage Licensees,” said J.J. Moran. “Having witnessed firsthand the many challenges retailers face every day – whether from legislative, regulatory or public pressures – I look forward to working closely with the ABL Executive Committee, Board of Directors and staff during my term as we strive to build our association and continue to represent the interests of independent, Main Street beverage retailers from across the country.”

About American Beverage Licensees

American Beverage Licensees is the preeminent national trade association for beverage alcohol retailers. Direct retail beverage alcohol sales in the United States generate more than a 2.03 million well-paying jobs. ABL’s thousands of on-premise and off-premise licensee members are independent and often family-owned establishments. The beverage retailing industry pays over $27.9 billion in federal taxes and $20.0 billion in state and local taxes. To learn more about ABL, visit www.ablusa.org.