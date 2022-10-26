Four Quarters Celebrates Halloween with 3 New Beers

WINOOSKI, Vermont – Four Quarters Brewing founded in 2014 focuses their growing beer portfolio on the cycle of life, the journey that each ingredient makes on its way to your glass. Never shying away from exploring what an ingredient can do to enhance their beer, Four Quarters bases their ethos on celebrating the Earth and everything that grows within.

Halloween is by far our top and most favorite holiday here at Four Quarters so why not celebrate with what we do best, beer! These new beers are just hitting shelves: Wicked Witch of the West, a west coast inspired IPA; Vampire Deathwish, a sour ale brewed with sour cherries and blood oranges; and This Place is Haunted, IPA inspired ale with an unholy amount of mosaic and ella hops (the beer is also green).

These unique brews are available for a limited time on draft and in cans at the Four Quarters Taproom in Winooski, VT. Each of these will also be available at limited retail locations in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

Four Quarters Brewing is a small craft brewery located in Winooski VT specializing in sours, stouts, and hoppy beers.

For More Information:

https://www.4qbc.com/